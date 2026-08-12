Priscilla Ojo changed her Instagram bio to 'Mrs Free Jux' in response to a viral campaign by fans worried about Juma Jux's slimmer physique

The #FreeJumaJux campaign sparked heated exchanges online, with some Tanzanian fans urging Priscy to leave her husband over his weight change

Juma Jux addressed the conversation himself, saying his weight loss is the result of a strict gym routine

Priscilla Ojo has fired back at critics in her own signature style, updating her Instagram bio to read "Mrs Free Jux" in a pointed response to the online noise surrounding her husband Juma Jux's changing physique.

The drama began after fans started noticing that the Tanzanian singer appeared considerably slimmer than before.

Reactions as Priscilla takes action on social media following calls to free Juma Jux over weight loss. Photo credit@jum.jux

Source: Instagram

Concern quickly turned into a full-blown social media campaign under the hashtag #FreeJumaJux, with some followers suggesting marriage, and specifically life with Priscilla, might be responsible for the change.

The situation escalated when a section of Tanzanian fans began urging Priscy to leave her husband, prompting a back-and-forth between the Nigerian socialite and her online critics.

Priscilla's action on her social media trends. Photo credit@juma.jux

Source: Instagram

Juma Jux has since weighed in on the matter, attributing his leaner frame to a disciplined gym schedule rather than any domestic troubles.

Priscy's bio update divides opinion

Priscilla's Instagram bio tweak has drawn sharp and mixed reactions from followers across East and West Africa. Some found her response hilarious and bold, while others felt it showed she was rattled by the criticism.

Here is the Instagram post about what Priscilla did to her social media below:

Here is what fans said:

@joycemwikali260 commented:

"she petty i love her."

@shay_joycean wrote:

"Jux said, 'please don't free me,' it means he's happy."

@losty_111 reacted:

"The girl is controlling Tanzanians."

@karimi_karimy shared:

"That shows social media gets to her nerves and she seeks validation on social sites .!"

@official_jossykenya said:

"jokes aside the man should be defending her to his people....her doing the petty shenanigans only proves Tanzanians struck a nerve."

@nureen9988 wrote:

"25 year old girl making the whole country run crazy oh waow in this error hating someone who is even above you so sad."

@shantymcute commented:

"Stop feeding jux egusi he has lost some weight for sure it's better when he was single"

Priscilla fires back at Lizzy Anjorin

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin and actress Iyabo Ojo had once again sparked attention online following a social media clash involving Iyabo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo.

Over the weekend, Lizzy Anjorin criticised Iyabo Ojo over her attendance at Soso Soberekon’s wedding in Warri, alleging that the actress took her daughter, Priscilla, to the event without an invitation. Lizzy also questioned why the mother-and-daughter duo attended the ceremony and suggested that financial motives may have influenced their decision to travel for the occasion.

The allegations, however, did not go unanswered. Priscilla Ojo took to her Instagram Stories to hit back at Lizzy, making it clear that she is an adult and would not attend an event without receiving a proper invitation.

Source: Legit.ng