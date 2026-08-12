Lionel Messi has published a statement on Instagram for the first time since his father sadly passed away

Jorge Messi succumbed to his long battle with illness and sadly passed away on Saturday August 8, 2026

The Argentina captain travelled to Rosario to lay his father to rest, but has remained silent publicly since then

Lionel Messi spoke for the first time since his father, Jorge passed away days after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in the USA, Mexico, Canada.

Jorge Messi succumbed to his long battle with illness and passed away at an hospital in Rosario, Argentina on the morning of August 8, 2026.

Lionel Messi pays emotional tribute to his late father, Jorge. Photo by Robert Michael.

Source: Getty Images

Messi and his family flew from Miami to Rosario to pay final respect to their patriarch at a private ceremony away from the eyes of the public.

Messi breaks silence after his father’s death

The Inter Miami star has maintained radio silence since the incident happened, but has finally shared a post on Instagram

Messi confirmed that it was his father who told him to play one last World Cup, but unfortunately he couldn't be there because of his health.

He added that he promised his father to get to the final with the hope that his father's health would improve and he would be there. Messi kept his promise, but his father couldn't watch.

"You were my dad, my friend, and my representative. You always knew exactly who you needed to be in every moment, and you were never wrong about anything. Despite some arguments or disagreements, you were always right. In the end, things always turned out the way you said they would.

“I’m going to miss you so much, but you’ll always be present, especially in the way I raise my children, because I teach them and raise them the way you and Mom raised me. Rest in peace and watch over us from above, just as you did here. Thank you for everything. I love you, Dad. ❤️” the statement concluded.

Ronaldo sends message to Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain’s father sadly passed away at 68.

Ronaldo dropped a comment under Messi's Instagram post with a message of support at a difficult moment, drawing massive reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng