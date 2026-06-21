Full Ekiti Governorship Election 2026 Results as Announced by INEC
- Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji triumphed in the Ekiti state 2026 election, securing re-election as the APC governor
- Oyebanji achieved a historic win, becoming the first incumbent governor to secure re-election in Ekiti state
- Official results show Oyebanji recording a wide lead over PDP’s Wole Oluyede across most local government areas
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been re-elected as the governor of Ekiti state.
Legit.ng reports that the incumbent recorded an overwhelming victory in the Ekiti election 2026, which took place on Saturday, June 20.
INEC declares Ekiti election 2026 results
Per the BBC, Oyebanji defeated the other challengers in the race in all 16 local government areas (LGAs) in Ekiti.
Prof. Adenike Oladiji, the returning officer (RO), announced the final result at the collation centre in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Sunday morning, June 21.
Oladiji stated that Oyebanji polled 319,224 votes to defeat Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 40,543 votes, and Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who scored 12,872 votes, Channels TV reported.
The 2026 election triumph makes Oyebanji the first Ekiti state governor to secure re-election as an incumbent.
Legit.ng presents the official results for each local government area as announced by INEC.
1) Ijero LGA
Registered voters - 67,713
Accredited voters - 30,795
ADC - 2,026
APC - 25,506
PDP - 2,479
Labour Party (LP) - 03
2) Efun LGA
Registered voters - 31,749
Accredited voters - 11,393
ADC - 201
APC - 8,742
PDP - 2,051
LP - 02
3) Emure LGA
Registered voters - 39,299
Accredited voters - 16,411
ADC 732
APC 14,325
PDP 851
LP 05
4) Ikere LGA
Registered voters - 69,320
Accredited voters - 22,287
ADC - 245
APC - 11,116
PDP - 9,892
LP - 16
5) Ido/Osi LGA
Registered voters - 61,674
Accredited voters - 20,217
ADC - 561
APC - 17,901
PDP - 1,449
LP - 0
6) Ekiti South West LGA
Registered voters - 56,003
Accredited voters - 18,094
ADC - 1,076
APC - 14,705
PDP - 1,800
LP - 2
7) Ado Ekiti LGA
Registered voters - 118,817
Accredited voters - 45,695
ADC - 1,054
APC - 38,026
PDP - 3,817
LP - 10
8) Ekiti West LGA
Registered voters - 65,160
Accredited voters - 33,421
ADC - 674
APC - 28,258
PDP - 3,644
LP - 3
9) Ise Orun LGA
Registered voters - 49,183
Accredited voters - 15,219
ADC - 365
APC - 12,908
PDP - 1,627
Breaking: INEC officially declares winner of Ekiti 2026 gov'ship election after PDP, others tackled Oyebanji
LP - 19
10) Ilejemeje LGA
Registered voters - 20,862
Accredited voters - 11,077
ADC - 579
APC - 8,984
PDP - 1,243
LP - 0
11) Moba LGA
Registered voters - 56,346
Accredited voters - 23,507
ADC - 994
APC - 20,500
PDP - 1,572
LP - 1
12) Oye LGA
Registered voters - 71,603
Accredited voters - 23,577
ADC - 998
APC - 18,975
PDP - 2,891
LP - 6
13) Ikole LGA
Registered voters - 81,028
Accredited voters - 28,568
ADC - 812
APC - 26,508
PDP - 750
LP - 4
14) Aiyekire LGA
Registered voters - 57,771
Accredited voters - 19,405
ADC - 314
APC - 17,133
PDP - 1,563
LP - 2
15) Ekiti East LGA
Registered voters - 66,171
Accredited voters - 32,284
ADC - 1,730
APC - 26,359
PDP - 2,795
16) Irepodun / Ifelodun LGA
Registered voters - 75,552
Accredited voters - 32,990
ADC - 511
APC - 29,278
PDP - 2,119
LP - 4
The video of the confirmation of Governor Oyebanji as the winner of the Ekiti election can be viewed below via X:
Total registered voters for the Ekiti governorship election 2026 - 988, 251
Total accredited voters for the election - 383,940
Final results below:
ADC - 12,872
APC - 319,224
PDP - 40,543
LP - 276
ADP 1,269
Read more on the Ekiti election 2026:
- Meet the 4 youngest candidates contesting Ekiti governorship election
- Who Is Wole Oluyede? Key facts about PDP candidate in Ekiti governorship election
- Ekiti governorship election 2026: 3 candidates most likely to win and why
PDP chieftain makes vote-buying allegation
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a PDP chieftain, Pastor Samson Omoyajowo, alleged that APC stalwarts distributed between N15,000 and N20,000 to influence voters in the Ekiti election 2026.
Pastor Omoyajowo claimed that the PDP gave no inducements yet still recorded a wide margin in his polling unit.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.