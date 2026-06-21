Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji triumphed in the Ekiti state 2026 election, securing re-election as the APC governor

Oyebanji achieved a historic win, becoming the first incumbent governor to secure re-election in Ekiti state

Official results show Oyebanji recording a wide lead over PDP’s Wole Oluyede across most local government areas

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been re-elected as the governor of Ekiti state.

Legit.ng reports that the incumbent recorded an overwhelming victory in the Ekiti election 2026, which took place on Saturday, June 20.

Ekiti voters reelect APC's Biodun Oyebanji as the governor records a landslide victory against the PDP and ADC candidates. Photo credit: @biodunaoyebanji, @KoleShittu, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

INEC declares Ekiti election 2026 results

Per the BBC, Oyebanji defeated the other challengers in the race in all 16 local government areas (LGAs) in Ekiti.

Prof. Adenike Oladiji, the returning officer (RO), announced the final result at the collation centre in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Sunday morning, June 21.

Oladiji stated that Oyebanji polled 319,224 votes to defeat Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 40,543 votes, and Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), who scored 12,872 votes, Channels TV reported.

The 2026 election triumph makes Oyebanji the first Ekiti state governor to secure re-election as an incumbent.

Legit.ng presents the official results for each local government area as announced by INEC.

1) Ijero LGA

Registered voters - 67,713

Accredited voters - 30,795

ADC - 2,026

APC - 25,506

PDP - 2,479

Labour Party (LP) - 03

2) Efun LGA

Registered voters - 31,749

Accredited voters - 11,393

ADC - 201

APC - 8,742

PDP - 2,051

LP - 02

3) Emure LGA

Registered voters - 39,299

Accredited voters - 16,411

ADC 732

APC 14,325

PDP 851

LP 05

4) Ikere LGA

Registered voters - 69,320

Accredited voters - 22,287

ADC - 245

APC - 11,116

PDP - 9,892

LP - 16

5) Ido/Osi LGA

Registered voters - 61,674

Accredited voters - 20,217

ADC - 561

APC - 17,901

PDP - 1,449

LP - 0

6) Ekiti South West LGA

Registered voters - 56,003

Accredited voters - 18,094

ADC - 1,076

APC - 14,705

PDP - 1,800

LP - 2

7) Ado Ekiti LGA

Registered voters - 118,817

Accredited voters - 45,695

ADC - 1,054

APC - 38,026

PDP - 3,817

LP - 10

8) Ekiti West LGA

Registered voters - 65,160

Accredited voters - 33,421

ADC - 674

APC - 28,258

PDP - 3,644

LP - 3

9) Ise Orun LGA

Registered voters - 49,183

Accredited voters - 15,219

ADC - 365

APC - 12,908

PDP - 1,627

LP - 19

10) Ilejemeje LGA

Registered voters - 20,862

Accredited voters - 11,077

ADC - 579

APC - 8,984

PDP - 1,243

LP - 0

11) Moba LGA

Registered voters - 56,346

Accredited voters - 23,507

ADC - 994

APC - 20,500

PDP - 1,572

LP - 1

12) Oye LGA

Registered voters - 71,603

Accredited voters - 23,577

ADC - 998

APC - 18,975

PDP - 2,891

LP - 6

13) Ikole LGA

Registered voters - 81,028

Accredited voters - 28,568

ADC - 812

APC - 26,508

PDP - 750

LP - 4

14) Aiyekire LGA

Registered voters - 57,771

Accredited voters - 19,405

ADC - 314

APC - 17,133

PDP - 1,563

LP - 2

15) Ekiti East LGA

Registered voters - 66,171

Accredited voters - 32,284

ADC - 1,730

APC - 26,359

PDP - 2,795

16) Irepodun / Ifelodun LGA

Registered voters - 75,552

Accredited voters - 32,990

ADC - 511

APC - 29,278

PDP - 2,119

LP - 4

The video of the confirmation of Governor Oyebanji as the winner of the Ekiti election can be viewed below via X:

Total registered voters for the Ekiti governorship election 2026 - 988, 251

Total accredited voters for the election - 383,940

Final results below:

ADC - 12,872

APC - 319,224

PDP - 40,543

LP - 276

ADP 1,269

Read more on the Ekiti election 2026:

PDP chieftain makes vote-buying allegation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a PDP chieftain, Pastor Samson Omoyajowo, alleged that APC stalwarts distributed between N15,000 and N20,000 to influence voters in the Ekiti election 2026.

Pastor Omoyajowo claimed that the PDP gave no inducements yet still recorded a wide margin in his polling unit.

Source: Legit.ng