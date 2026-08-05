Australia's government outlined specific health requirements that pregnant women must meet before they can be granted a visa to enter the country

Among the conditions listed, pregnant women who intend to give birth in Australia face a particular medical requirement

The Australian government's official website spells out what the test involves and who it applies to

Australia has set out a medical requirement that pregnant women must satisfy if they intend to travel to the country specifically to give birth.

The Australian government published the condition on its official website as part of a broader list of health-related visa requirements. While that list covers several medical categories, one requirement stands out for expectant mothers with plans to deliver their babies on Australian soil.

Australia announces hepatitis B test requirement for pregnant women planning to give birth. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Jesse Thompson/Naomi Baker-ICC/narvikk

Source: Getty Images

Australia: What pregnant women must do

According to information published on the Australian government's website, any woman who is pregnant and planning to have her baby in Australia must undergo a hepatitis B test before she can be granted a visa.

The official guidance states directly:

"You are pregnant and plan to have your baby in Australia: hepatitis B test."

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that affects the liver and can be passed from a mother to her baby during childbirth. Screening for the condition during pregnancy is a standard medical practice in many countries, as early detection allows for steps to be taken to reduce the risk of transmission to the newborn.

Who the requirement applies to

The requirement specifically targets women who are travelling to Australia with the intention of giving birth there, rather than those who may simply be pregnant at the time of travel for other purposes. The distinction suggests the policy is aimed at managing health risks associated with childbirth on Australian territory.

Prospective travellers in this category are advised to factor the hepatitis B test into their visa application preparations ahead of time, as meeting this health requirement forms part of the overall visa approval process.

Australia outlines 5 benefits for permanent residents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs explained the residency requirement foreigners must meet before applying for Australian citizenship.

The government also outlined how much time applicants are allowed to spend outside Australia before becoming eligible to apply.

Source: Legit.ng