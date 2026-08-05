The Osun State Government disbursed another round of palliatives to civil servants across the state

Governor Adeleke's spokesperson said the payments began before the new minimum wage was implemented, making Osun one of the first states to act

The administration drew a sharp contrast between its welfare policies and the approach taken by the previous government

The Osun state government has distributed a fresh round of palliatives to civil servants across the state, with Governor Ademola Adeleke describing the move as part of an ongoing effort to protect the welfare of public sector workers.

The spokesperson for Governor Adeleke confirmed the disbursement, saying it forms part of a broader approach to cushion the impact of economic pressures on workers who depend on government salaries.

Governor Ademola Adeleke shares palliatives ahead of election Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

The spokesperson said:

"As part of our commitment to civil servants of Osun State, the backbone of our administration, we have once again disbursed palliatives to augment their salaries".

This is coming 10 days ahead of the August 15 governorship election in the state, where Governor Adeleke is seeking re-election on the platform of the Accord Party.

Osun's welfare approach under Adeleke

The Governor's office used the occasion to draw attention to what it described as a significant shift in how Osun treats its public servants. According to the statement, the administration has made restoring worker dignity a central goal since taking office.

The spokesperson went further, drawing a direct comparison with the immediate past administration. Beyond the immediate financial relief, the Governor's office said the palliative disbursements are connected to a wider agenda aimed at rebuilding confidence in public service.

Officials said the administration intends to use improved conditions to attract skilled workers into government roles, which it argued would ultimately raise the quality of services available to residents across Osun state. No figure was given for the total amount disbursed in the latest round of payments, and the Governor's office did not specify how many civil servants received the palliatives or the value per recipient.

Reactions as Adeleke shares palliatives ahead of election

Reactions trailed Adeleke's disbursement after the governor announced the development on social media. Below are some of their comments:

Sodiq Tade commended the governor:

"Thank you, Mr Governor, for prioritising the workers' welfare. We will vote and defend our votes for you."

Elijah Oluwasayo wrote:

"Despite the illegal hijack of Osun state account, the Governor is proactive in his responsibility. Imole leekansi is a must."

Sulaiman Gafar Blessing questioned the governor:

"Lmaooo! Are you paying palliative or vote buying? When last did you pay them? Are you too bold?"

Al-hamdaany Al-Adaby Abdullah Arije questioned the governor:

"Show us the receipt of the palliative you did in the last 1 year for the civil servants that you woke up in a week to the election and started sending them palliative, which indicates vote buying."

You can read more reactions from Nigerians on X here:

Adeleke warns against rigging Osun governorship election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun governor Ademola Adeleke has issued a heartfelt appeal to President Bola Tinubu and cautioned against any attempt to manipulate the outcome of the August 15, 2026, governorship election in the state.

Speaking directly to the president, Adeleke identified himself as the Chief Security Officer of Osun state and made clear that the state would not tolerate any form of electoral interference.

Source: Legit.ng