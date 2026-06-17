Four governorship candidates aged between 35 and 38 emerged in the Ekiti election, signalling increased youth participation in the state's politics

The development reflected the influence of the Not Too Young To Run law, which lowered age barriers for political office seekers

The young contenders campaigned on issues including economic growth, healthcare, education, agriculture, social welfare and youth inclusion

Just as the countdown is ticking away to next weekend’s highly anticipated June 20, 2026, off-cycle governorship election in Ekiti state, a historic shift is silently taking over the Land of Honour and Knowledge.

While the political arena has traditionally been a playground dominated by veteran elder statesmen, a new wave of youthful energy is rewriting the narrative.

Four governorship candidates under the age of 40 joined the race ahead of the Ekiti election. Photo: FB/Abegunge, ICIR

Source: Facebook

This dramatic evolution in Nigeria's democracy is the direct harvest of the landmark "Not Too Young To Run" bill, brilliantly architected and signed into law under the administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The legislation shattered age-old systemic barriers, lowering the age qualification for governance and igniting a fire in a generation previously told to wait their turn.

As Ekiti prepares to go to the polls next weekend, four vibrant, ambitious trailblazers under the age of 40 are stepping out of the shadows of youth advocacy straight onto the ballot, ready to challenge the status quo and claim the highest seat in the state, according to INEC records.

Young governorship candidates in Ekiti election

1. Abegunde Abayomi Blessing (NNPP). Age: 35

At just 35 years old, Abegunde Abayomi Blessing of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) stands proud as the youngest candidate in this gubernatorial race. Representing the absolute baseline of the post-"Not Too Young To Run" era, Blessing has turned his youth into his greatest weapon.

His campaign is heavily anchored in accountability, modern reforms, and direct youth inclusion. He represents a generation tired of watching policy happen from the sidelines.

Abegunde Abayomi Blessing emerged as the youngest candidate in the Ekiti governorship contest. Photo: Abegunde/FB

Source: Facebook

2. Akande Oluwasegun Samuel (AAC). Age: 36

Flying the flag of the African Action Congress (AAC), 36-year-old Akande Oluwasegun Samuel is bringing radical intellectualism and intense ideological fervor to the debate.

Known for his unapologetic grassroots campaign style, Samuel has spent the last few weeks traversing the craggy hills of Ekiti, engaging everyday citizens. His platform is built heavily on structural social welfare, human rights advocacy, and civil service revitalization.

3. Awogbemi Bidemi Olaiya (APP). Age: 36

Matching the 36-year milestone is Awogbemi Bidemi Olaiya, the flagbearer for the Action People’s Party (APP). Olaiya brings a unique blend of corporate savvy and local community organization to the political table.

His agenda is laser-focused on expanding small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and solving the state's infrastructural gaps.

He argues that modern economic problems require a leadership team that speaks the fluid, tech-driven language of the 21st century.

4. Adetunji Victor Damilola (ZLP). Age: 38

Rounding out this quartet of young disruptors is 38-year-old Adetunji Victor Damilola, representing the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). Positioned perfectly at the intersection of youthful dynamism and mature professional experience, Damilola has managed to build an enthusiastic following among young professionals and artisans alike.

His manifestos focus on accessible healthcare models, educational system updates, and turning Ekiti into an eco-tourism hub.

INEC chairman speaks on 2026 governorship election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Josh Amupitan, has reassured residents of Ekiti State that their votes will count in the upcoming governorship election scheduled for June 20, 2026.

Prof. Amupitan gave the assurance during a readiness assessment visit to Ekiti State, where he formally presented the Register of Voters to political parties.

Source: Legit.ng