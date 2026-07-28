The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, is set to hold its 7th National Discourse at the University of Lagos on August 23, 2026

Former Education Minister Ibrahim Shekarau will chair the event, with Senator Adams Oshiomhole billed as keynote speaker

The discourse will focus on Nigeria's political landscape and ethno-religious divides, with a free medical check-up planned for attendees

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Yaba, Lagos state - The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, is preparing to host its 7th National Discourse at the J.F. Ade Ajayi Auditorium, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, on Sunday, August 23, 2026, beginning at 10:00 am.

The announcement was contained in a joint press statement obtained by Legit.ng, signed by Prof. Tunde Akanni, chairman of the media, publicity and digital mobilisation subcommittee, and the secretary, Tajudeen Balogun.

The Companion hosts its 7th National Discourse at UNILAG, Lagos, on August 23, 2026. Photo credit: @Pharmacio001, @drobafemihamzat, @barauijibrin

Source: Twitter

The event is themed 'Nigeria's Political Landscape and the Ethno-Religious Divides' and will draw a high-profile line-up of speakers and dignitaries from across the country.

National Discourse 2026: Key speakers and guests

Former Minister of Education, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, will serve as chairman of the occasion, while Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North, has been named the Keynote Speaker.

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Kadiri Hamzat, and Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salis are listed as special guests of honour.

The Olota of Ota, Aworiland, Oba (Prof.) AbdKabir Obalanlege, will be the Royal Father of the Day.

The lecture for the occasion, titled 'Interrogating Nigeria's Democracy in the Context of Multiple Diversity,' will be delivered by former Director General of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Prof. Liasu Adele Jinadu.

Organisers expect the audience to include government officials, business executives, policymakers from public and private institutions, academics, students, and representatives from various interest groups.

Official flier announces The Companion's 7th National Discourse at UNILAG.

Source: Original

Free medical check-up on offer at National Discourse

Ahead of and during the main programme, the planning committee would run a free medical check-up for attendees who wish to participate, a tradition the group has maintained at previous editions.

Legit.ng recalls that the 6th edition of the National Discourse took place on Saturday, August 10, 2024, in Abuja, under the theme 'Between Patriotism and Self-Preservation.'

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, chaired that event, while the lecture was delivered by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). Former Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na'Allah, also played a supporting role at the Abuja edition.

Portable cautions against ethnic profiling

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable spoke out against the growing trend of associating an entire ethnic group with criminal activities. He urged Nigerians not to target innocent people based on their appearance, language, or manner of dressing.

His remarks have sparked wider conversations about insecurity, ethnic profiling, and national unity.

Source: Legit.ng