INEC announced results from eight LGAs in the 2026 Ekiti state governorship election

APC leads with 158,579 votes, followed by PDP with 25,983 votes

Collation of results is ongoing at the state centre in Ado Ekiti

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - Following the conclusion of the 2026 Ekiti state governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced results from at least eight Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Legit.ng reports that so far, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, are leading with 158,579 votes. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the closest challenger, has polled 25,983 votes, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) trails with 6,569 votes.

INEC releases Ekiti 2026 governorship election results from eight LGAs, with APC’s Biodun Oyebanji leading ahead of PDP and ADC. Photo credit: @ReportsNG_, @biodunaoyebanji, @ekititrends

Source: Twitter

Already, INEC has announced winners in LGAs such as Efon and Ekiti South West.

As it stands after 8 LGAs:

APC: 158,579

PDP: 25,983

ADC: 6,569

INEC collates Ekiti election results

INEC started the collation of results from the 2026 Ekiti state governorship election on Sunday morning, June 21.

The exercise is being held at the state collation centre in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The returning officer (RO) for the Ekiti state governorship election is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Professor Adenike Oladiji.

The votes scored by the different political parties from the local government areas are being announced. Ekiti state, created in 1996, has 16 LGAs.

Read more on the Ekiti election 2026:

Ekiti deputy governor predicts winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Monisade Afuye, the deputy governor of Ekiti state, cast her vote in the governorship election and expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise.

Speaking after casting her ballot, Afuye commended residents for turning out in large numbers, saying the turnout reflected increasing political awareness and commitment to democratic participation among the electorate.

She expressed confidence in the ruling APC's chances of securing victory.

Source: Legit.ng