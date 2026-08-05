The Nigerian Army arrested two soldiers allegedly deployed without authorisation at TikTok star Peller's Lekki wedding

Privates Onasanya Ifeoluwa and Ukpai Onyinyechi, attached to the Army Medical Services in Obalende, were taken into custody on Tuesday

Viral videos from the celebrity wedding showing uniformed soldiers performing security duties triggered widespread public criticism online

Two serving soldiers are facing military discipline after allegedly moonlighting as private security at the high-profile wedding of popular TikTok content creators Habeeb Hamzat, known as Peller, and Jarvis, held in Lekki over the weekend.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the arrest of Privates Onasanya Ifeoluwa and Ukpai Onyinyechi, both attached to the Nigerian Army Medical Services and Hospital in Obalende, Lagos.

Nigerian Army takes action against two soldiers over their role at Peller and Jarvis' wedding. Credit: nigerianarmy/peller089

Source: Instagram

Spokesperson for the 81 Division, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya, said the two soldiers were taken into custody on Tuesday following the circulation of videos from the wedding on social media.

What the Videos Showed

Footage from the ceremony reportedly showed the uniformed soldiers performing crowd control duties and escorting guests at the celebrity event.

One clip in particular appeared to show a soldier walking alongside TikTok personality Ivanna through the packed venue, a detail that drew sharp scrutiny from viewers online.

The Nigerian Army has long maintained that its personnel are barred from accepting private security assignments or participating in any deployment without official clearance.

The incident also raised broader questions because it appeared to run counter to a Federal Government directive withdrawing police and military escorts from private individuals not legally entitled to such protection.

Investigations Underway

Preliminary investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of how the soldiers came to be at the event, and to determine whether additional military personnel were involved beyond the two already detained.

Reactions as Nigerian army takes action against two soldiers over role at Peller's traditional wedding in Lagos. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peller called out guests after finding fake dollars sprayed at his wedding.

How Nigerians reacted

Nigerians on X were divided over the arrest, with reactions ranging from outrage to sympathy.

CollethSnowwolf wrote:

"So soldiers doing side hustle at a wedding is where discipline suddenly matters, abi? Funny how the system moves fast to punish this, but when it comes to bigger issues, everybody goes quiet. These ones probably just trying to survive like every other Nigerian, but now dem go use..."

barrister_angie said:

"I don't know why they got arrested but I feel there is more to this story, are soldiers not allowed to act as bodyguards? Because this is not the first time."

Jerolagu stated:

"Why didn't they put on face mask like the rest of them. At least the total number of soldiers that day would be up to 20 but these two decided not to cover their faces for personal reasons. They should face the consequences."

PostandIReply commented:

"Insecurity everywhere, but two soldiers at a TikTok wedding is the emergency. Classic Nigeria."

Areapharmacist wrote:

"They really need to arrest them, they have reduced Nigeria soldiers to zero."

Peller and Jarvis in public disagreement after wedding

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the recent public disagreement between popular content creators Peller and Jarvis, following their traditional wedding ceremony.

This unexpected exchange has sparked widespread online discussion, particularly about traditional roles in wedding ring purchases and how they challenge modern relationship dynamics.

Source: Legit.ng