Olaka Nwogu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Rivers South-East senatorial by-election with 47,961 votes

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and the Action Alliance (AA) candidate received significantly lower votes, scoring 1,647 and 1,175 respectively

The bye-election election took place on Saturday, June 2026, marking a crucial political shift in Rivers State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Rivers State - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Olaka Nwogu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Rivers South-East senatorial by-election in Rivers State.

Nwogu polled 47,961 votes to emerge winner of the Saturday, June 2026 election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate scored 1,647 votes while the Action Alliance (AA) candidate got 1,175 votes

Results of Rivers South-East Senatorial election

PDP - 47,961 votes

APC - 1,647 votes

AA - 1,175 votes

Legit.ng reports that the position became vacant after Barinada Mpigi, a top senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district, died on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Mpigi was the fourth senator to die since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Some Nigerians have taken to the social media page of the lawmaker who announced the development to mourn the senator.

INEC declares winner in Kano Assembly bye-election

Recall that INEC declared the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Shuaibu Rabiu, as the winner of the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency bye-election in Kano.

According to the commission, the APC candidate polled 35,356 votes to secure the federal constituency seat.

The bye-election election took place on Saturday, June 2026 across the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency

Source: Legit.ng