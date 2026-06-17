Dr Wole Oluyede, a PDP candidate, challenges Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the June 2026 Ekiti election

He was born in Ikere Ekiti and has a rich educational background in medicine

After leaving APC, he became the ADC candidate in the 2022 governorship race

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ekiti State - Dr Wole Oluyede is one of the governorship candidates contesting in the Saturday, June 20, 2026, election in Ekiti State.

The medical doctor is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate challenging the imcumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

From medicine to politics: Dr Oluyede challenges Governor Oyebanji in Ekiti. Photo credit: Wole Oluyede/PDP

Source: Facebook

Ekiti guber 2026: Who Is Wole Oluyede?

In this article, Legit.ng highlights the key facts about the 62-year-old medical doctor and businessman.

Birth place and family background

Oluwole was born on June 4, 1964 in Ikere Ekiti and grew up in Ado Ekiti, Nigeria.

He was born into the family of Chief Folarin Joseph Oluyede and Grace Ayolede (nee Gbadebo).

The medical doctor's father was a retired teacher, businessman and a seasoned politician while his mother retired as a headmistress.

Educational background

He first attended Emmanuel Primary School in Ado Ekiti in 1970 before transferring to Christ's School in 1974.

Oluwole later proceeded to the Federal School of Arts and Science in Ondo State for his A levels.

He earned his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) in 1986 enrolled at the University of Ilorin, (UNILORIN) Kwara State.

Professional career

He did his internship training after gradiuation at the State Hospital Akure from 1986 to 1987.

Dr Wole completed his mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1988.

He started his medical career at the Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital Aro Abeokuta in Ogun State.

He established his first clinic, the Bethany, at Agege Pens Cinema in Lagos at the age of 27 years.

Marrital life

Oluwole got married to Olukemi Oludoyinsola Oluyede (nee Kuforiji) in 1989 and they have 4 children together.

The couple met in the university and got married after graduation.

Political career

He dumped the All Progressive Congress (APC) after being unsuccessful in obtaining the APC 2022 governorship ticketin Ekiti State.

Oluwole defected to athe ADCnd became the party governorship candidate in the 2022 election.

PDP's Wole Oluyede challenges incumbent as Ekiti state guber election approaches. Photo credit: Wole Oluyede

Source: Facebook

Ekiti guber 2026: Analyst predicts winner

Recall that a political analyst predicted that Governor Oyebanji will win re-election in Ekiti State's June 2026 election.

Donald Okwuosa cited incumbency, sentiment, and APC stronghold as key reasons for Oyebanji's potential victory.

He said All Progressives Congress (APC)'s grip on power fuels expectations for a decisive win ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Ekiti guber: PDP, SDP missing in INEC final list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the final list of candidates for the June 20 Ekiti governorship election, excluding the PDP and SDP candidates and their running mates.

The electoral body cited unresolved leadership crises and ongoing court cases within the parties as the reason for the omission.

However, the PDP and SDP have rejected the decision and vowed to pursue legal action to compel INEC to include their candidates in the election.

Source: Legit.ng