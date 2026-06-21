Biodun Oyebanji was declared the winner of the 2026 Ekiti governorship election by INEC

APC candidate Oyebanji secured 319,224 votes, defeating PDP and ADC rivals

Oyebanji dominated key local government areas, showcasing strong electoral performance

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early Sunday morning, June 21, officially declared Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the 2026 Ekiti governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that Oyebanji polled a total of 319,224 votes to defeat his two closest challengers, Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The PDP secured 40,543 votes, while the ADC garnered 12,872 votes.

INEC declares APC candidate Biodun Oyebanji the winner of the Ekiti 2026 governorship election, defeating his closest rivals in a closely contested race. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

How Governor Oyebanji won Ekiti election

Across the 16 local government areas, Governor Oyebanji, the APC candidate, dominated both urban and rural voting blocs, recording particularly strong performances in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti West, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ikole, and Ekiti East, Premium Times reported.

In Ado Ekiti, the state capital and largest voting centre, Oyebanji polled 38,026 votes, significantly ahead of the PDP’s 3,817 votes. Similar margins were recorded in Ekiti West, where he secured 28,258 votes compared to the PDP’s 3,644 votes.

In Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area, the APC candidate also recorded a strong showing with 29,278 votes, while Ikole delivered 26,508 votes for the ruling party, leaving opposition candidates far behind.

Read more on the Ekiti election 2026:

Source: Legit.ng