Breaking: INEC Declares Winner of Ekiti 2026 Gov'ship Election After PDP, Others Tackled Oyebanji
- Biodun Oyebanji was declared the winner of the 2026 Ekiti governorship election by INEC
- APC candidate Oyebanji secured 319,224 votes, defeating PDP and ADC rivals
- Oyebanji dominated key local government areas, showcasing strong electoral performance
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early Sunday morning, June 21, officially declared Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the 2026 Ekiti governorship election.
Legit.ng reports that Oyebanji polled a total of 319,224 votes to defeat his two closest challengers, Wole Oluyede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The PDP secured 40,543 votes, while the ADC garnered 12,872 votes.
How Governor Oyebanji won Ekiti election
Across the 16 local government areas, Governor Oyebanji, the APC candidate, dominated both urban and rural voting blocs, recording particularly strong performances in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti West, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ikole, and Ekiti East, Premium Times reported.
In Ado Ekiti, the state capital and largest voting centre, Oyebanji polled 38,026 votes, significantly ahead of the PDP’s 3,817 votes. Similar margins were recorded in Ekiti West, where he secured 28,258 votes compared to the PDP’s 3,644 votes.
In Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area, the APC candidate also recorded a strong showing with 29,278 votes, while Ikole delivered 26,508 votes for the ruling party, leaving opposition candidates far behind.
Read more on the Ekiti election 2026:
- Meet the 4 youngest candidates contesting Ekiti governorship election
- Who Is Wole Oluyede? Key facts about PDP candidate in Ekiti governorship election
- Ekiti governorship election 2026: 3 candidates most likely to win and why
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.