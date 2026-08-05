Several African countries had announced public holidays in August 2026, with celebrations covering independence anniversaries, cultural festivals and religious observances

Nigeria, Senegal, Niger, Tanzania and other nations had joined countries across the continent in marking Prophet Muhammad’s birthday through public holidays and religious gatherings

Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Zimbabwe, Chad and Gabon had scheduled national celebrations to commemorate independence and historical milestones during the month

Several African countries will observe public holidays in August 2026, with celebrations ranging from independence anniversaries and national commemorations to religious festivals.

From Benin’s Independence Day on August 1 to Nigeria’s Eid Milad un-Nabi celebration later in the month, the holidays will mark key historical, cultural and religious moments across the continent.

African nations had prepared for a month of public holidays featuring cultural, historical and religious events. Photo FB/ABAT

Source: Getty Images

Below is a list of African countries with public holidays and major observances scheduled for August 2026.

August 1: Benin Independence Day

Benin will begin the month with a national holiday marking its Independence Day on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The celebration commemorates Benin’s independence from France in 1960 and is observed annually as one of the country’s most significant national events.

August 3: Niger Independence Day

Niger will observe its Independence Day on Monday, August 3, 2026.

The public holiday marks the country’s independence from French colonial rule in 1960. The day is traditionally commemorated with official ceremonies and cultural activities celebrating Nigerien identity and history.

August 3: Equatorial Guinea Freedom Day

Equatorial Guinea will also mark Freedom Day on August 3, 2026.

The day commemorates the country’s political transition following independence from Spain in 1968 and remains a major national observance.

August 3: Senegal Grand Magal of Touba

Senegal will observe the Grand Magal of Touba on Monday, August 3, 2026.

The annual religious event attracts millions of Mouride Muslims from Senegal and other parts of the world to Touba, the spiritual capital of the Mouride brotherhood.

August 5: Burkina Faso National Day

Burkina Faso will celebrate its National Day on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

The holiday commemorates the country’s independence from France in 1960 and is marked by national ceremonies and public events.

August 7: Côte d’Ivoire Independence Day

Côte d’Ivoire will observe its Independence Day on Friday, August 7, 2026.

The day marks the country’s independence from France in 1960 and is usually celebrated with official government events and cultural programmes.

August 7: Rwanda Umuganura Day

Rwanda will celebrate Umuganura Day on Friday, August 7, 2026.

The cultural holiday, often known as the Harvest Festival, celebrates Rwanda’s agricultural heritage, community values and national unity.

August 9: South Africa National Women’s Day

South Africa will mark National Women’s Day on Sunday, August 9, 2026, with a public holiday observed on Monday, August 10.

The day commemorates the historic women’s march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on August 9, 1956, when thousands of women protested against apartheid-era pass laws.

August 10: Zimbabwe Heroes’ Day

Zimbabwe will observe Heroes’ Day on Monday, August 10, 2026.

The holiday honours individuals who fought during the country’s liberation struggle and is marked annually on the second Monday of August.

August 11: Chad Independence Day

Chad will celebrate its Independence Day on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

The holiday marks Chad’s independence from France in 1960 and commemorates the country’s journey as a sovereign nation.

August 13: Central African Republic Independence Day

The Central African Republic will observe Independence Day on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The day commemorates the country’s independence from France in 1960.

August 15: Congo Independence Day

The Republic of Congo will celebrate its Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The holiday marks the country’s independence from France in 1960 and is celebrated through national events and cultural activities.

August 16: Gabon Independence Day

Gabon will mark its Independence Day on Sunday, August 16, 2026, with the holiday observed on Monday, August 17.

The day commemorates Gabon’s independence from France in 1960.

August 19: National Day of Mauritania

Mauritania will observe a national day on August 19, 2026.

The date is associated with the country’s historical and political commemorations.

August 24 to 26: Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday Observances

Several African countries will mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad in August 2026.

Countries observing the Islamic holiday include:

Nigeria – Eid Milad un-Nabi on Wednesday, August 26

– Eid Milad un-Nabi on Wednesday, August 26 Niger – Prophet’s Birthday on Wednesday, August 26

– Prophet’s Birthday on Wednesday, August 26 Gambia – Prophet’s Birthday on Wednesday, August 26

– Prophet’s Birthday on Wednesday, August 26 Senegal – Maouloud on Wednesday, August 26

– Maouloud on Wednesday, August 26 Tanzania – Maulid on Wednesday, August 26

– Maulid on Wednesday, August 26 Mauritania – Milad un Nabi on Wednesday, August 26

– Milad un Nabi on Wednesday, August 26 Benin – Maouloud on Wednesday, August 26

– Maouloud on Wednesday, August 26 Côte d’Ivoire – Prophet’s Birthday on Wednesday, August 26

– Prophet’s Birthday on Wednesday, August 26 South Africa – Milad un Nabi on Wednesday, August 26

The observance is marked by Muslims through prayers, religious gatherings and community activities.

August 26: Namibia Heroes’ Day

Namibia will celebrate Heroes’ Day on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The public holiday honours those who contributed to Namibia’s independence struggle and national development.

August 30: Gabon National Liberation Day

Gabon will also observe National Liberation Day on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

The day commemorates political events that shaped the country’s modern history.

Full List of African Public Holidays in August 2026

Date Country Holiday August 1 Benin Independence Day August 3 Niger Independence Day August 3 Equatorial Guinea Freedom Day August 3 Senegal Grand Magal of Touba August 5 Burkina Faso National Day August 7 Côte d’Ivoire Independence Day August 7 Rwanda Umuganura Day August 10 South Africa National Women’s Day observed August 10 Zimbabwe Heroes’ Day August 11 Chad Independence Day August 13 Central African Republic Independence Day August 15 Congo Independence Day August 17 Gabon Independence Day observed August 26 Nigeria Eid Milad un-Nabi August 26 Niger Prophet’s Birthday August 26 Senegal Maouloud August 26 Tanzania Maulid August 26 Namibia Heroes’ Day August 30 Gabon National Liberation Day

The dates are based on published holiday calendars and may be adjusted by governments through official announcements.

Full list of African countries Nigerians visit without visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that African countries have long faced criticism for maintaining tight border restrictions against fellow Africans while offering easier entry pathways to travellers from Europe and other regions.

The visa barriers have continued to affect trade, tourism and labour movement across the continent despite repeated calls for stronger regional integration.

Fresh changes to travel rules across parts of Africa may, however, offer some relief for Nigerian travellers. An updated list of African countries now grants Nigerians visa-free access, allowing passport holders to enter without securing visas before departure.

Source: Legit.ng