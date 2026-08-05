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List of African countries declaring public days in August 2026
Africa

List of African countries declaring public days in August 2026

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
5 min read
  • Several African countries had announced public holidays in August 2026, with celebrations covering independence anniversaries, cultural festivals and religious observances
  • Nigeria, Senegal, Niger, Tanzania and other nations had joined countries across the continent in marking Prophet Muhammad’s birthday through public holidays and religious gatherings
  • Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Zimbabwe, Chad and Gabon had scheduled national celebrations to commemorate independence and historical milestones during the month

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Several African countries will observe public holidays in August 2026, with celebrations ranging from independence anniversaries and national commemorations to religious festivals.

From Benin’s Independence Day on August 1 to Nigeria’s Eid Milad un-Nabi celebration later in the month, the holidays will mark key historical, cultural and religious moments across the continent.

Nigeria and Rwanda are part of African countries expected to go on holiday this August
African nations had prepared for a month of public holidays featuring cultural, historical and religious events. Photo FB/ABAT
Source: Getty Images

Below is a list of African countries with public holidays and major observances scheduled for August 2026.

August 1: Benin Independence Day

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Benin will begin the month with a national holiday marking its Independence Day on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

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The celebration commemorates Benin’s independence from France in 1960 and is observed annually as one of the country’s most significant national events.

August 3: Niger Independence Day

Niger will observe its Independence Day on Monday, August 3, 2026.

The public holiday marks the country’s independence from French colonial rule in 1960. The day is traditionally commemorated with official ceremonies and cultural activities celebrating Nigerien identity and history.

August 3: Equatorial Guinea Freedom Day

Equatorial Guinea will also mark Freedom Day on August 3, 2026.

The day commemorates the country’s political transition following independence from Spain in 1968 and remains a major national observance.

August 3: Senegal Grand Magal of Touba

Senegal will observe the Grand Magal of Touba on Monday, August 3, 2026.

The annual religious event attracts millions of Mouride Muslims from Senegal and other parts of the world to Touba, the spiritual capital of the Mouride brotherhood.

August 5: Burkina Faso National Day

Burkina Faso will celebrate its National Day on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

The holiday commemorates the country’s independence from France in 1960 and is marked by national ceremonies and public events.

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August 7: Côte d’Ivoire Independence Day

Côte d’Ivoire will observe its Independence Day on Friday, August 7, 2026.

The day marks the country’s independence from France in 1960 and is usually celebrated with official government events and cultural programmes.

August 7: Rwanda Umuganura Day

Rwanda will celebrate Umuganura Day on Friday, August 7, 2026.

The cultural holiday, often known as the Harvest Festival, celebrates Rwanda’s agricultural heritage, community values and national unity.

August 9: South Africa National Women’s Day

South Africa will mark National Women’s Day on Sunday, August 9, 2026, with a public holiday observed on Monday, August 10.

The day commemorates the historic women’s march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on August 9, 1956, when thousands of women protested against apartheid-era pass laws.

August 10: Zimbabwe Heroes’ Day

Zimbabwe will observe Heroes’ Day on Monday, August 10, 2026.

The holiday honours individuals who fought during the country’s liberation struggle and is marked annually on the second Monday of August.

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August 11: Chad Independence Day

Chad will celebrate its Independence Day on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

The holiday marks Chad’s independence from France in 1960 and commemorates the country’s journey as a sovereign nation.

August 13: Central African Republic Independence Day

The Central African Republic will observe Independence Day on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The day commemorates the country’s independence from France in 1960.

August 15: Congo Independence Day

The Republic of Congo will celebrate its Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The holiday marks the country’s independence from France in 1960 and is celebrated through national events and cultural activities.

August 16: Gabon Independence Day

Gabon will mark its Independence Day on Sunday, August 16, 2026, with the holiday observed on Monday, August 17.

The day commemorates Gabon’s independence from France in 1960.

August 19: National Day of Mauritania

Mauritania will observe a national day on August 19, 2026.

The date is associated with the country’s historical and political commemorations.

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August 24 to 26: Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday Observances

Several African countries will mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad in August 2026.

Countries observing the Islamic holiday include:

  • Nigeria – Eid Milad un-Nabi on Wednesday, August 26
  • Niger – Prophet’s Birthday on Wednesday, August 26
  • Gambia – Prophet’s Birthday on Wednesday, August 26
  • Senegal – Maouloud on Wednesday, August 26
  • Tanzania – Maulid on Wednesday, August 26
  • Mauritania – Milad un Nabi on Wednesday, August 26
  • Benin – Maouloud on Wednesday, August 26
  • Côte d’Ivoire – Prophet’s Birthday on Wednesday, August 26
  • South Africa – Milad un Nabi on Wednesday, August 26

The observance is marked by Muslims through prayers, religious gatherings and community activities.

August 26: Namibia Heroes’ Day

Namibia will celebrate Heroes’ Day on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The public holiday honours those who contributed to Namibia’s independence struggle and national development.

August 30: Gabon National Liberation Day

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Gabon will also observe National Liberation Day on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

The day commemorates political events that shaped the country’s modern history.

Full List of African Public Holidays in August 2026

Date

Country

Holiday

August 1

Benin

Independence Day

August 3

Niger

Independence Day

August 3

Equatorial Guinea

Freedom Day

August 3

Senegal

Grand Magal of Touba

August 5

Burkina Faso

National Day

August 7

Côte d’Ivoire

Independence Day

August 7

Rwanda

Umuganura Day

August 10

South Africa

National Women’s Day observed

August 10

Zimbabwe

Heroes’ Day

August 11

Chad

Independence Day

August 13

Central African Republic

Independence Day

August 15

Congo

Independence Day

August 17

Gabon

Independence Day observed

August 26

Nigeria

Eid Milad un-Nabi

August 26

Niger

Prophet’s Birthday

August 26

Senegal

Maouloud

August 26

Tanzania

Maulid

August 26

Namibia

Heroes’ Day

August 30

Gabon

National Liberation Day

The dates are based on published holiday calendars and may be adjusted by governments through official announcements.

Full list of African countries Nigerians visit without visa

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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that African countries have long faced criticism for maintaining tight border restrictions against fellow Africans while offering easier entry pathways to travellers from Europe and other regions.

The visa barriers have continued to affect trade, tourism and labour movement across the continent despite repeated calls for stronger regional integration.

Fresh changes to travel rules across parts of Africa may, however, offer some relief for Nigerian travellers. An updated list of African countries now grants Nigerians visa-free access, allowing passport holders to enter without securing visas before departure.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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