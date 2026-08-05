The US Department of Justice filed 25 civil denaturalisation cases against naturalised citizens from 17 countries

The complaints alleged that the affected individuals obtained American citizenship through fraud, false identities, sham marriages or by concealing serious criminal conduct

Nigeria appeared three times on the list, with three naturalised citizens among those the Justice Department sought to have stripped of their US citizenship

The United States Department of Justice has launched what it describes as the largest coordinated effort in the country's history to strip naturalised citizens of their American citizenship, filing 25 civil denaturalisation cases against individuals accused of obtaining citizenship through fraud, concealment or other unlawful means.

The cases, filed in federal courts between July 20 and August 3, target naturalised citizens originally from 17 different countries.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the record denaturalisation cases against 25 naturalised citizens. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the Justice Department, the complaints involve allegations ranging from identity fraud and sham marriages to violent crimes, child sexual abuse, financial crimes and false statements made during immigration and naturalisation proceedings.

Which countries are affected by Trump DOJ?

The latest legal actions form part of a wider immigration enforcement drive under President Donald Trump's administration. The Justice Department said it has filed 123 civil denaturalisation complaints since January 20, 2025, making it the highest number ever recorded.

Under the US Immigration and Nationality Act, a person's citizenship may be revoked if it was obtained illegally or through the concealment of important facts or deliberate misrepresentation during the immigration or naturalisation process.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the move.

"U.S. citizenship is one of our nation's highest privileges, and it must be obtained lawfully and honestly," said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

He added:

"The complaints announced today allege that these individuals secured naturalization through fraud, concealment, or other unlawful conduct — including by concealing violent crimes, sexual offenses against children, fraudulent identities, and other disqualifying facts. Today's filings represent the largest coordinated denaturalization effort in Department history, but they are only the beginning. The Justice Department will continue to use every tool available to protect the integrity of the naturalization process and the safety of the American people."

Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate also described the filings as unprecedented.

"Today marks the largest denaturalization surge in recorded history. Every one of these individuals committed crimes incompatible with U.S. citizenship. We are moving at record speed to denaturalize those who sought to deceive the federal government and abuse the naturalization process."

Full list of countries named

The 25 defendants named in the latest complaints come from the following 17 countries:

Pakistan Moldova India Mexico Colombia Nigeria Liberia Ghana Jamaica Taiwan Honduras Cameroon Jordan Cuba El Salvador Haiti Peru

Nigeria accounts for three of the cases announced by the department. The individuals named are Jonathan Omorogieva Obasohan, Yetunde Folake Olaniyi and Vivian Chike Obichere. The complaints allege that each obtained US citizenship through false identities, fraudulent documentation or material misrepresentations. The allegations have not been proven in court.

What offences are alleged against defendants?

According to the Justice Department, the complaints involve a wide range of alleged offences. They include immigration fraud, marriage fraud, identity theft, passport fraud, attempted murder, domestic violence, bank fraud, credit card fraud, child sexual abuse, sexual assault of minors, money laundering, grand theft, practising medicine without a licence and making false statements during immigration proceedings.

The department noted that these are civil denaturalisation actions. It also made clear that the allegations contained in the complaints have not been tested in court and that no determination of liability has been made.

US embassy explains how long Nigerians can stay in America

In a previous report, the United States Mission in Nigeria has reminded travellers that holding a valid U.S. visa does not automatically determine how long they can remain in the country.

The embassy urged international visitors to verify their authorised period of stay through their electronic arrival record after entering the United States

Source: Legit.ng