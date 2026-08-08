Ify Okoye publicly declared her support for husband Jude Okoye with a loved-up photo amid the family feud

Elder brother Henry Okoye alleged Jude manipulated Paul Okoye and questioned whether voodoo was involved in Paul's personality change

Henry also claimed Jude blocked promised payments to him and that their late mother opposed Jude managing P-Square

Jude Okoye's wife, Ify, has broken her silence with a show of solidarity for her husband, posting a loved-up photo of the couple on her social media page just hours after explosive allegations surfaced against him.

In her caption, Ify kept it simple but firm, writing: "You'll always be my home, my heart."

The post came in direct response to a wave of attention following a bombshell interview given by Henry Okoye, the elder brother of music duo P-Square.

Jude Okoye’s wife reacts after brother-in-law accuses them of voodoo. Credit: @ifyokoye, @psqaureworld

Source: Instagram

What Henry Okoye Alleged About Jude

Henry did not hold back in the interview, raising serious questions about Jude's influence over his younger brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye.

He described Paul as someone who was once "the nicest person" in the entire family, saying he was "even kinder than Peter."

According to Henry, Paul's character has shifted so dramatically that he no longer recognises the person his brother has become.

When asked what he believed could explain the change, Henry offered a startling suggestion.

"I don't know if Jude used juju on Paul. I don't know. I cannot tell," he said. He went further, adding: "I don't know if it's voodoo that he's using to control Paul now. I don't know."

Henry also defended Paul from sole blame over a dispute involving Peter's wish to remain in Paris and acquire property there, insisting his brother would never have escalated matters on his own.

"I don't think Paul is the one that did that. Paul will not do that. So, I believe Jude is the one that engineered Paul," he said.

Psquare drama deepens as Jude Okoye’s wife responds to voodoo allegations. Credit: @ifyokoye

Source: Instagram

Henry's Broader Grievances Against Jude

Beyond the voodoo claims, Henry accused Jude of actively turning family members against one another.

He alleged that Jude had interfered with a financial arrangement, blocking payments of 20% that had been promised to him. As a result of the rift, Henry said he no longer maintains contact with Paul.

Henry also claimed that their late mother had been wary of Jude managing P-Square from the very beginning, describing Jude as a "bad and wicked person" who she understood all too well.

Despite the gravity of his allegations, Henry said he still holds out hope that the Okoye family will eventually find their way back to one another.

See Ifeoma's viral Instagram post here:

Peter Okoye visits Jos

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Okoye generated debate after releasing a video from his trip to Jos, Plateau state.

The singer, who returned after 20 years, expected the warm, thrilling reception he had received at the height of P-Square's stardom, but things took an unexpected turn.

"Be like that one na fake P-square oh. because P-square never do this kind thing for Lagos here talkless of Jos," a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng