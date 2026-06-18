The Emir of Kano revealed that Nasir el-Rufai faced exceptionally tough bail conditions while in ICPC custody over alleged financial misconduct

Authorities demanded that both a traditional ruler and a senior government official sign the former governor's bail before his release

El-Rufai's support group engaged a Washington DC-based advocacy firm to lead an international campaign over his ongoing prosecution

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, has revealed that Nasir el-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, is being held to exceptionally tough bail terms while in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

El-Rufai has remained with the anti-graft agency since February 19 following allegations of financial misconduct during his two terms as governor between 2015 and 2023.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi spoke to journalists about el-Rufai's bail conditions after a public event. Photo: SanusiLamido

Source: Twitter

The ICPC formally arraigned him at the Kaduna high court on April 13, where he faced an amended nine-count charge relating to fraud and abuse of office.

What exactly must El-Rufai provide to secure his release?

Speaking to reporters after a public event, the Emir disclosed that the conditions attached to the former governor's bail are proving almost impossible to fulfil. He said authorities have demanded that both a traditional ruler and a senior government official must stand as sureties before el-Rufai can be freed from custody.

"For example, look at what is happening with my brother, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai. He is currently in custody, and the requirements for his release are incredibly difficult," Sanusi said in Hausa.

"They stated that an emir and a senior government worker must sign his bail."

The Emir's comments come as el-Rufai's supporters intensify their efforts to rally international attention to the case.

The El-Rufai Support Group Association announced on Wednesday that it had engaged a Washington DC-based advocacy firm called Vanguard Africa to lead an overseas campaign. Mohammed Salihu, the group's director of strategic partnerships, said the organisation would engage policymakers and democracy advocates on developments surrounding the prosecution.

Northern influence in national politics is fading, Sanusi warns

Beyond the legal proceedings, Sanusi used the opportunity to reflect on broader concerns about the northern region's declining standing.

He acknowledged that poverty has long plagued the area but noted that northerners once maintained their dignity and faith despite economic hardship.

"What is troubling the north is not just a lack of money, but the erosion of our culture, the testing of our patience, and the continuous attempt to copy other cultures across this country," he said.

The Emir observed that northerners no longer command the level of acceptance they once enjoyed in national affairs. He pointed out that a northerner was previously widely accepted to lead the entire nation, but that perception has shifted significantly in recent times.

My son is free to choose party, El-Rufai tells critics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai has addressed questions surrounding his son’s political affiliation, saying Mohammed Bello remains a member of the All Progressives Congress by personal choice despite his public criticism of the ruling party.

Bello represents Kaduna North in the House of Representatives and was elected on the APC platform. El-Rufai said his son’s decision to stay with the party reflects individual conviction rather than family pressure or political alignment.

Source: Legit.ng