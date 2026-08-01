The Swedish Migration Board announced that two occupations no longer qualify for work permits in Sweden from June 1, 2026

Berry pickers working for employers not established in Sweden are among those affected by the new work permit restrictions

Personal assistants have also been added to Sweden's official list of occupations now barred from obtaining work permits

Sweden has tightened its work permit rules, removing two occupations from the list of roles that qualify for standard work authorisation, effective June 1, 2026.

The Swedish Migration Board announced that berry pickers classified under subgroup 9210 in the SSYK 2012 occupational standard can no longer obtain a regular work permit.

Sweden releases list of two jobs barred from new work permits starting June 2026. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

However, the board drew a clear distinction for one category of berry pickers: those employed by an employer legally established in Sweden can still apply, but through the seasonal work permit route, not the standard work permit process.

Personal assistants lose work permit access

Personal assistants, listed under subgroup 5343 in the SSYK 2012 classification, have also been removed from the pool of eligible occupations.

Workers in this category will no longer be able to secure a work permit for employment in Sweden, regardless of employer arrangement.

The Swedish Migration Board confirmed that both occupations are now formally included on the country's list of professions that cannot obtain a work permit. The full announcement from the Migration Board provides additional guidance on the scope of the new rules and how affected workers should proceed.

The move signals a broader effort by Swedish authorities to regulate which foreign workers can enter the country under work permit arrangements.

For many Nigerians and other African nationals who have relied on seasonal and care-related roles as pathways into the Swedish labour market, the rule change narrows available options.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sweden had released the cost of its citizenship application.

Requirements for Swedish citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden had highlighted the conditions foreigners must satisfy before seeking citizenship.

The Swedish Migration Agency published the requirements on its official website, detailing what applicants aged 18 and above need to have in place before their application will be considered.

The first condition concerns legal status in Sweden. Applicants must hold a permanent residence permit, residence status, right of residence, a residence card, or citizenship in another Nordic country.

Source: Legit.ng