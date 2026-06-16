Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Just In: Court Takes Fresh Action on Yahaya Bello vs EFCC
Nigeria

Just In: Court Takes Fresh Action on Yahaya Bello vs EFCC

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, Abuja, has dismissed the application filed by Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi State, to challenge the jurisdiction of the court to hear the allegation of N110.4 billion fraud filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The details of the court were shared by the anti-graft agency in a statement on its social media page, adding that the former governor was being prosecuted along with Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu on a 16-count charge that bordered on money laundering of the sum of N110.4 billion and criminal breach of trust.

The FCT High Court in Abuja has dismissed the application filed by the former governor of Kpgi, Yahaya Bello, against the EFCC suit
Court dismisses Yahaya Bello's suit against the EFCC Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz
Source: Twitter

Opposing the application, prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, argued that the application was misconceived and designed solely to delay the trial. According to him, the offences charged are offences under the Penal Code and are therefore properly triable before the High Court of the FCT.

Read also

N110.4bn fraud: Court takes another action against Yahaya Bello

Pinheiro further submitted that the properties allegedly acquired with proceeds of the offences, which form the basis of the charge, are all located within Abuja, thereby vesting the court with the requisite territorial jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

See the full statement by the EFCC on X here:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
EFCCFederal High Court Of NigeriaArewaYahaya BelloEconomic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
Hot:
Good morning love letters Kalogeras sisters Nigeria iran Airtel tariffs