Hon. Ma'sud Musa Bashar, Director of City Boys Movement Sokoto, sent a condolence message to the Sultan over the death of Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji

Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, a former Nigerian Minister of Finance and Sardauna of Sokoto, died on July 29, 2026 at a hospital in Abuja

Ma'sud, who is also the Turakin Wazirin Sokoto, described the late Sardauna as a father figure and distinguished public servant

Sokoto - The Director of City Boys Movement, Sokoto State chapter, Hon. Ma’sud Musa Bashar Rahamaniyya, has expressed sadness over the passing of former Nigerian Minister of Finance and Sarduana of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji.

Popularly known as triple A, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, who also served as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, passed away at the age of 94 on Thursday morning July 29, 2026 at a hospital in Abuja.

Former Finance Minister and Sardauna of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji passes on

Source: Facebook

In a condolence message which he personally signed, Ma’sud Musa Bashar, who is also the Turakin Wazirin Sokoto, said he received the news of the demise of the distinguished public servant and Sokoto Prince with shock and profound sadness, but thanked Almighty God that the Sokoto Prince lived a life worthy of emulation and passed on at a ripe age.

The letter reads:

“It is with profound sorrow that I, on behalf of the City Boys Movement, Sokoto State Chapter, extend my deepest condolences over the passing of our beloved father, elder statesman and Sarduanan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji.

“The late Sarduana was a father figure to many, a respected mentor, an outstanding role model and a distinguished public servant whose life was dedicated to the service of Allah, Sokoto State and Federal Republic of Nigeria. His wisdom, humility, integrity and unwavering commitment and unwavering commitment to national development, earned him the respect and admiration of people across the country. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come."

Sokoto's City Boys Movement says the late Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji leaves behind an enduring legac Photo: AFP

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Ma'sud described the deceased as a mentor and role model whose commitment to national development earned him admiration across Nigeria.

The statement concludes:

“On behalf of City Boys Movement, Sokoto State Chapter, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the Sultanate Council, His Excellency, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, FCNA, Executive Governor of Sokoto State, our Leaders, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the Government and People of Sokoto State and all Nigerians mourning this great loss.

“We pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) forgives his shortcomings, showers His infinite mercy upon him, grants him Aljannatul Fiirdaus, and grants his family, the Sultanate Council, our leaders and the people of Sokoto State, the strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen Ya Rabbal ‘Alameen."

Sultan of Sokoto mentions names Nigerians must stop calling 'Fulani herdsmen'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, has called on Nigerians to stop attaching the label "Fulani herdsmen" to kidnappers, bandits, and terrorists, arguing that criminal behaviour has no ethnic identity.

The Sultan drew a firm line between peaceful Fulani communities and criminal actors who share their ethnicity.

he Sultan warned against the collective profiling of millions of law-abiding Fulani people on account of the actions of a few.

Source: Legit.ng