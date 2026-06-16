A former Ogun Central senator, Professor Iyabo Obasanjo, has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 election

The daughter of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo returned to the PDP days after dumping the ruling APC

Legit.ng reports that Ladi Adebutu and Alhaja Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo are the PDP governorship and deputy governorship candidates in Ogun State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuta, Ogun State - Senator Iyabo, daughter of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that Obasanjo resigned from the APC, citing persistent disrespect and rejection within the party.

Obasanjo criticised the consensus process, claiming she was not consulted before Senator Adeola's nomination.

Despite the resignation, she expressed gratitude to Bola Tinubu and Ogun APC leaders for their support.

Obasanjo returned to the PDP on Monday, June 15, 2026, barely a week after resigning from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by The Punch, the former Ogun Central Senator rejoined the PDP during the unveiling of the party’s deputy governorship candidate.

Senator Obasanjo was received with cheers by party members at the PDP secretariat in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The former health commissioner expressed confidence in the chances of the PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, in the 2027 election.

“I actually have a lot to say, there are many people that we shall call out, but I won’t say anything now until you organise that official welcome back into the party.

“However, I want to greet our deputy governorship candidate. I am convinced that you will be our next deputy governor. I want to thank our incoming governor from 2027, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu, because he has really tried to become the governor of the state for the first, second, and third times.

“But this time, God is saying that he will be our next governor now that I am joining the party.”

Iyabo Obasanjo declares bid for Ogun governorship

Recall that Professor Obasanjo declared her intention to contest the 2027 Ogun state governorship election on the APC platform.

The epidemiologist and daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo returned to active politics after about 15 years following sustained pressure from supporters.

The former lawmaker ruled out a return to the Senate and confirmed the governorship as her only political ambition.

Read more similar stories on Iyab Obasanjo:

Iyabo Obasanjo suspends 2027 governorship ambition

Recall that Professor Iyabo Obasanjo suspended her Ogun state governorship ambition for the 2027 general election.

Senator Solomon Adeola was endorsed as the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s consensus candidate for the upcoming election.

The former president's daughter expressed her gratitude to her supporters during her gubernatorial nomination process for the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng