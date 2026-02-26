Senator Iyabo Obasanjo has formally declared her intention to contest the Ogun State governorship under the APC

She expressed strong confidence in her chances, disclosing her decision to return to active politics after years in academia

She also spoke on many political issues in the state, adding that she remains optimistic about securing both the party ticket and victory at the polls

Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed strong confidence in her bid to become the next governor of Ogun State.

Speaking on Wednesday during an appearance on Frontline, an interactive programme on Eagle 102.5 FM in Ilese-Ijebu monitored by Daily Trust, the former lawmaker declared that she is certain of victory in the forthcoming governorship race.

Iyabo, who recently returned to active politics after about 15 years, joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and formally declared her intention to contest the governorship seat.

She previously represented Ogun Central Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011 and served as Ogun State Commissioner for Health.

However, she lost her re-election bid in 2011 to Gbenga Obadara of the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), after which she relocated to the United States to pursue an academic career, eventually rising to the rank of professor in epidemiology.

Why I want the job - Iyabo Obasanjo

During the radio programme, the former senator said her ambition is driven by a desire to close perceived governance gaps and positively impact the lives of Ogun residents.

According to her, the office of governor aligns with her skills and experience, and she is committed to improving citizens' lives both directly and indirectly.

She described herself as someone who lives a life of giving more than she takes, which she said informs her decision to re-enter politics.

Responding to agitation for power rotation to Ogun West, Iyabo acknowledged concerns that the region has not produced a governor since the state’s creation about 50 years ago.

She, however, argued that power rotation is not constitutionally mandated and should not be blamed on any particular district.

While expressing sensitivity to the concerns of Ogun West, she maintained that electoral outcomes are influenced by broader political dynamics.

She further stated that after her tenure, she would support the emergence of a governor from Ogun West, reiterating her confidence that she would win the election.

Iyabo speaks on gender and party ticket

Addressing whether she intends to leverage gender sentiment in the race, the former senator said she prefers not to frame her ambition around gender, noting the strong emotions surrounding regional representation.

On her chances of clinching the APC ticket amid competition from party heavyweights, Iyabo said the race is open to all aspirants and that no one has a guaranteed ticket.

She expressed determination to work hard to secure the party’s nomination.

The governorship hopeful identified late entry into the race and limited financial resources as potential disadvantages.

Nevertheless, she dismissed the notion that money alone determines electoral success in Nigeria, insisting that voters can recognise credible leadership.

She said her confidence stems from her past public service record and her belief that people remember her contributions while in office.

