Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo’s ambition to contest the 2027 Ogun State governorship has drawn attention after a private visit to the palace of Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom

The monarch affirmed that her bid is a constitutional right and praised her professional and political pedigree

He also urged greater inclusion of women in leadership, citing Ogun’s history of producing accomplished female figures

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, has stated that Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, is constitutionally entitled to contest the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Speaking with journalists on February 20 after hosting Obasanjo during what he described as a private visit to his palace, the monarch stressed that her ambition is a civil right guaranteed under Nigeria’s constitution.

Oba Akintunde Akinyemi affirms Iyabo Obasanjo's constitutional right to contest the Ogun State governorship in 2027.

Praise for women in leadership

Oba Akinyemi described Obasanjo as “a woman of substance with the pedigree and capacity to govern the state.” He called for greater inclusion of women in political leadership, noting that Ogun State has a history of producing strong and accomplished women.

“Whatever affects Ogun State affects Nigeria. If you look at the great women we have produced — the likes of Efunsetan Aniwura and Efunyela Tinubu — and even in contemporary times, you will see that Ogun is blessed with exceptional women,” he said.

The monarch also cited the state’s Chief Judge, Mosunmola Dipeolu, as well as other accomplished women, describing them as symbols of excellence and pride.

Obasanjo’s political and professional background

Oba Akinyemi recalled Obasanjo’s tenure as Commissioner for Health between 2003 and 2007 and later as a senator from 2007 to 2011.

He commended her philanthropic work through the Iyanuwura Foundation, which he said contributed significantly to human capacity development in Ogun State.

“The activities of the Iyanuwura Foundation are still fresh in our memory. She built human capacity across the state. She is a doctor by profession and a philanthropist. These are things that make us proud,” he stated.

Call for men to give women more space

The monarch urged men to reconsider the limited political space historically available to women.

“If somebody like her is willing to take the shot, we men should have a rethink and give women more room than we have been giving them. They will not see us as chauvinists,” he added.

Drawing parallels with global democratic systems, he said democracy in Western nations does not restrict women from occupying top political offices.

“Tell me, is there any position in the West that women cannot occupy? Some prime ministers are women. If not that Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump, the United States would have produced its first female president. We cannot ask women not to contest. It is a good development,” he said.

Clarification on private visit

Oba Akinyemi clarified that Obasanjo’s visit was not for royal endorsement.

“She did not come for royal blessing. It was a private visit. At the appropriate time, she knows the appropriate place to go,” he explained.

The monarch also called for political cooperation across Ogun senatorial districts, noting that aspirants from Ogun West had been reaching out to stakeholders in Ogun Central and other zones.

“We have to work together. Those contesting in Ogun West have been visiting people in Ogun Central. It is vice versa,” he said.

Obasanjo’s declaration of ambition

Prof. Iyabo Obasanjo, who recently registered with the All Progressives Congress (APC), has already declared her intention to run for the 2027 governorship seat. In an interview with Nigerian legend Segun Odegbami on his 103.7FM Eagle7 Sports, she ruled out returning to the Senate.

“So moving ahead, I’m not going to be Commissioner. Like I said, I’m not even going back to the same party because I think that’s old and I don’t see the use of it. And I’m not going to go back to the Senate. … The only thing I’ll come back to do is the governorship. And we have started that journey. We are going to see it through,” she said.

She was accompanied during the palace visit by APC chieftain Pastor Abiodun Ajayi and Engr. Chief Oluwatoyin Jokosenumi, the Bada of Owu Kingdom, Abeokuta.

Ogun State's history of accomplished women in leadership is highlighted by the Eselu of Iselu Kingdom.

