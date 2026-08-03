INEC published the Form EC9 personal particulars of all 19 presidential candidates and their running mates ahead of the 2027 elections

Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi and 16 other candidates had their academic qualifications, dates of birth and personal details made public

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Gbenga Olawepo Hashim were notably absent from the INEC list

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made public the personal particulars and academic credentials of all 19 presidential candidates and their running mates registered for the 2027 general election, a move that clears the way for campaigns to begin on August 19.

The publication of the candidates' Form EC9 satisfies a requirement under Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2026, which compels the commission to display candidate information after receiving nomination forms.

INEC has published details of all 19 candidates for the 2027 elections. This includes their academic qualifications and personal particulars. Photo credit

Source: Twitter

The exercise allows members of the public and eligible persons to examine what the candidates submitted.

Key candidates and their running mates

President Bola Tinubu will contest on the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket, with Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and has named former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi as his running mate.

Former Anambra State governor Peter Obi is flying the flag of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), with former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso as his vice-presidential pick.

Other candidates include Senator Sandy Onor for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Omoyele Sowore for the African Action Congress (AAC), Donald Duke for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and Seyi Makinde for the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), among others.

What the credentials show

Tinubu's documents record his date of birth as March 29, 1952, and show a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Chicago State University obtained in 1979.

His submission includes an NYSC record but contains no information on his primary or secondary schooling.

Atiku's records show he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate in 1954 and his West African School Certificate in 1961, and that he later earned a Master's degree in International Relations from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020.

Amaechi, born May 27, 1965, in Ubima, Rivers State, declared a Bachelor of Arts in English Studies and Literature from the University of Port Harcourt obtained in 1987, along with further qualifications from Baze University, the Nigerian Law School, and King's College London.

Peter Obi's submission shows he attended Christ the King College, obtained his West African School Certificate in 1978, and later earned a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1984.

Kwankwaso, born October 21, 1956, declared a Higher Diploma in Civil Engineering from Kaduna Polytechnic completed in 1980. Sowore's documents include a Master's degree in Public Administration from Columbia University in New York, while Donald Duke submitted a law degree from Ahmadu Bello University.

Notable absences

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who had reportedly been nominated by a faction of the PDP led by Tanimu Turaki, does not appear on the INEC list.

Gbenga Olawepo Hashim, who had laid claim to the Accord Party presidential ticket, is also absent.

The Accord Party had previously announced it would not field a presidential candidate, saying none of its aspirants met the nomination deadline.

Full list of presidential candidates

Bola Tinubu – All Progressives Congress (APC)

Atiku Abubakar – African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Peter Obi – Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)

Senator Sandy Onor – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Omoyele Sowore – African Action Congress (AAC)

Donald Duke – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Okwori Ada Elizabeth Frederick – National Democratic Party (NDP)

Chukwu Anita Zugwai – Young Progressives Party (YPP)

Rufai Adekunle Omoaje – Action Alliance (AA)

Adenuga Sunday – Boot Party

Memeh Samuel – Democratic Liberty Alliance (DLA)

Nwanyanwu Daniel Danerechukwu – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Okereke Sunday Chibuzor – Labour Party (LP)

Okereke Iken Esther – National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Abbas-Bin Aliyu – Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Dikwa Suleiman Mohammed – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Adebayo Adewole Ebenezer – Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Seyi Makinde – Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

Yusuf Kabiru – Action Peoples Party (APP)

Vice-presidential candidates

Kashim Shettima (APC)

Rotimi Amaechi (ADC)

Rabiu Kwankwaso (NDC)

Shehu Hussaini (AA)

Egbeola Olawale Mertins (YPP)

Ike Chinazam (ADP)

Mustapha Usman Turaki (Boot Party)

Balogun Alex (DLA)

Chikwuemeka Uchenna Anthony (NDP)

Magashi Haruna Garba (AAC)

Umaru Babangida (PDP)

Konto Hajja Bintu (LP)

Hassan Khalid (ZLP)

Samuel Magdalene Gali (NRM)

Abubakar Isah (NNPP)

Buba Musa (PRP)

Bugaje Usman Mohammed (SDP)

Ibrahim Adamu Bala (APM)

Ofordile Peace Egobia (APP)

INEC rejects Jonathan's presidential nomination

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) turned down a presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan that was physically delivered to the commission by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Kabiru Turaki.

INEC's Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, confirmed the rejection, saying the commission only accepts candidate nominations through its official electronic portal.

Source: Legit.ng