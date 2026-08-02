Oman announced a new free 14-day tourist visa for nationals of designated countries under amendments to its Foreigners' Residence Law

The decision was published in Oman's official gazette on Sunday, August 2, 2026, with applications to be processed by competent authorities

Visitors on the free visa can extend their stay by applying for other tourist visas before their free entry visa expires

The Sultanate of Oman has announced a free 14-day tourist visa as part of changes to the executive regulations governing its Foreigners' Residence Law, opening a new entry route for visitors from qualifying nations.

The policy was gazetted in Oman's official publication on Sunday, August 2, 2026. Under the new arrangement, nationals of designated countries can apply to the relevant authorities for the visa at no cost.

The Sultanate of Oman introduced a free 14-day tourist visa under revised immigration regulations. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Oman has not yet published a full public list of eligible nationalities alongside the announcement, Khaleej Times reports.

Travellers who enter on the free visa are not limited to a single 14-day window. According to the new regulations, they may apply for other available tourist visas before their initial entry visa expires, provided they meet the relevant conditions and pay the applicable fees for any subsequent visa type.

Why Oman Is Pushing Tourism

The move is part of a broader effort by the Gulf state to draw more international visitors. Oman has long positioned itself as one of the region's standout destinations, offering a combination of ancient cultural heritage, dramatic landscapes, and traditional Arabian hospitality that sets it apart from neighbouring countries.

The country's geography is particularly varied. The Hajar Mountains offer rugged terrain for adventure seekers, while the southern Governorate of Dhofar draws visitors during the annual Khareef monsoon season, which runs from June 21 to September 21 each year.

During this period, Dhofar transforms into a landscape of thick greenery and cool mist, a sharp contrast to the intense summer heat experienced elsewhere across the Gulf.

This year's Khareef season in Salalah includes 125 cultural, artistic, sporting, and entertainment events, according to Dhofar Municipality, alongside popular natural attractions such as beaches, waterfalls, and sinkholes.

By removing the cost barrier on short-stay entry, Oman is signalling its intent to compete more aggressively for the global tourist market and capitalise on the growing interest in Gulf travel.

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Legit.ng previously reported that the United Arab Emirates announced a ban on social media use for children under the age of 15, with platforms required to monitor and disable accounts created by underage users or risk being blocked in the country.

The UAE’s official WAM news agency announced the measure, citing a cabinet resolution that sets 15 as the minimum age for social media use.

Source: Legit.ng