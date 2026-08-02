Saudi Arabia suspended entry for travellers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan as a precaution against the spread of Ebola.

The Kingdom also strengthened health screening and disease surveillance for travellers arriving from Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and the Republic of the Congo.

Saudi authorities confirmed that no Ebola case had been recorded in the Kingdom since 2019 and said they would continue monitoring the outbreak

Saudi Arabia has announced a temporary ban on travellers from three African countries as part of new measures aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola into the Kingdom.

The Saudi Public Health Authority (Weqaya) said the restrictions were introduced as a precaution following Ebola outbreaks reported in parts of Africa. Authorities maintained that Saudi Arabia has not recorded any confirmed Ebola case since 2019 and that its public health system remains on high alert.

Saudi Arabia announced a temporary entry ban for travellers from three African countries. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The new measures affect both foreign travellers and Saudi citizens, with additional screening procedures also introduced for visitors arriving from several neighbouring African countries, Arab New reports.

At the time of filing this report, Legit.ng could not immediately verify whether the travel restrictions, which have been in place since June, have been lifted or remain in force.

Three African countries affected by travel ban

According to the Saudi Press Agency, travellers arriving from the following countries will not be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia until further notice:

Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Uganda South Sudan

Saudi authorities also suspended the issuance of all entry visas for anyone who had stayed in any of these three countries within 21 days before travelling to the Kingdom, even if they travelled through another country before their arrival.

Saudi citizens also barred from travelling

The restrictions extend to Saudi nationals.

The government announced that Saudi citizens are temporarily prohibited from travelling to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan until the health situation improves.

Officials said the move is intended to reduce the risk of importing Ebola into the Kingdom.

Four more African countries face stricter health screening

Although travellers from four other African countries are still permitted to enter Saudi Arabia, they will be subject to tighter health protocols at ports of entry.

The countries are:

Rwanda Burundi Tanzania Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)

Visitors arriving from these countries will undergo enhanced health screening, disease surveillance and other preventive checks before being allowed into the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia says no Ebola case recorded since 2019

Weqaya said Saudi Arabia's disease surveillance and epidemic response systems remain active around the clock in collaboration with domestic and international health authorities.

The agency confirmed that no confirmed Ebola cases have been reported in Saudi Arabia since 2019 and said it would continue monitoring developments across affected countries while updating its recommendations whenever necessary.

What is Ebola

Ebola was first identified in 1976 in what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to the World Health Organization, the disease has an average fatality rate of around 50 per cent, although outbreaks have varied in severity. More than 15,000 people have died from Ebola since it was first discovered.

Saudi authorities said they would continue reviewing the situation and could adjust travel restrictions depending on how the outbreak develops.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng