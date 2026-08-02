Nollywood actress Idowu Lawal revealed she resorted to carrying concrete and sand just to afford food during her years as an actress

The actress broke down in tears while speaking about watching colleagues who started before her achieve more success than she had

Idowu also addressed a shocking accusation that she was responsible for a fellow woman's illness, revealing how she reacted to her accusers

Nollywood actress Idowu Lawal has bared her soul about a difficult period in her life, revealing that her time in the movie industry did not shield her from extreme poverty.

Speaking as a guest on Bamidele Adeyanju TV, the actress became emotional as she recounted the struggles she endured behind the scenes of her acting career.

Idowu Lawal breaks down in tears over hardship as an actress. Photo credit@deleadeyanjuagbetutv

Source: Instagram

According to Lawal, there were times when things were so bad that she had to take on physical labour, including carrying concrete and sand, simply to put food on the table. The revelation visibly overwhelmed her, and she was in tears as she spoke.

She confessed that the pain of watching peers who entered the industry before her go on to live more comfortable lives left her questioning her faith.

"I used to challenge God," she admitted, saying she could not understand why her journey had been so much harder than those who came before her.

Idowu Lawal graces a podcast to speak about her career. Photo credit@deleadeyanjuagbetutv

Source: Instagram

Idowu Lawal's eye condition

During the interview, the presenter noticed she appeared to have difficulty with her eyes and asked about it. Lawal confirmed that she does have an eye condition and expressed hope that she would be able to seek medical treatment soon.

Actress responds to witchcraft accusation

Beyond the financial hardship, Lawal also addressed a troubling accusation that had been levelled against her. She revealed that some people had blamed her for the illness of a woman known as Lola Thompson, claiming she was spiritually responsible for the woman's suffering.

Rather than deny it quietly, Lawal said she confronted her accusers directly. Out of sheer frustration, she sarcastically told them she was indeed responsible before challenging them to consider whether they could endure it if Lola defecated on her body. The sharp response was her way of expressing just how absurd and hurtful the accusation was.

The interview offered a rare and raw look at the struggles many Nigerian entertainers face away from the cameras, with Lawal's account serving as a reminder that fame in Nollywood does not always translate to financial security or freedom from social persecution.

Here is the Instagram video of Idowu Lawl speaking about her condition and her colleague during an interview below:

Oma Nnadi calls out Nigerians over hardship

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Oma Nnadi had stirred conversations online after speaking out about Nigeria's ongoing economic challenges.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the actress questioned what she described as the silence and apparent lack of action from Nigerians despite the country's economic hardship.

Her remarks quickly gained attention on social media, with many netizens reacting to her comments, while others challenged her views and asked questions in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng