Former Kano governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso received a group of APC defectors from Madobi Local Government into the NDC

Kwankwaso assured the new members of fair positions within the party as the NDC continues its push ahead of the 2027 elections

The defection adds to the NDC's growing membership drive, with Kwankwaso saying the party is expanding free from major distractions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - The vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, announced that a group of defectors from Madobi Local Government Area had left the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the NDC.

Kwankwaso said he received the defectors personally and offered them a warm welcome into the party.

Kwankwaso celebrates APC defectors joining the NDC in Kano State. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

The former Kano state governor posted the announcement on his official X account @KwankwasoRM on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

"I was elated to receive a group of defectors from Madobi Local Government who have left the APC to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). I warmly welcomed them into our fold and assured them of fair and comfortable positions within our party. We continue to grow stronger, free from major distractions.

Kwankwaso did not disclose the number of defectors involved in Sunday's event, nor did he name any of the individuals who made the move from the APC.

Reactions as APC members defect to NDC

The post drew responses from supporters and political observers across Nigeria. @nnamdyy wrote:

"Whatever the result is in 2027, in 2031 Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has my full support and vote. I wish Obi had half of your doggedness, but no wahala sha, we still love him. Nigeria will be OK!"

@TheDotWoman said:

"Sir, Nigerians are so proud of you. Thank you for dumping politics and deciding to take a stand with the Nigerian masses. Come 2027, a new Nigeria that works for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion will be born. God bless Obi-Kwankwaso! God bless Nigeria."

@ObiChimaco22557 praised the party's momentum:

"The greatest politician ever, Kwankwaso has demonstrated huge courage elevating the NDC within a short period of time contributing massively to growth of the party nationwide."

@DentistNax added:

"Resilience means moving out of your comfort zone to challenge your obstacles and confronting your enemies until you completely defeat them, not merely enduring their oppression. Kwankwaso is the combination of fearlessness, firmness, compassion and stubbornness."

Not all observers were convinced of the broader impact. @Omo_Adesawe noted:

"Musa Kwankwaso should not forget that only Kano can't win him and Obi the presidential election, but I like that he's working his way down to the 2031 race."

Babachir Lawal predicts winner of 2027 presidential election

Recall that former SGF Babachir Lawal said Peter Obi and Kwankwaso would be a formidable pair for the 2027 presidential election.

Lawal made the prediction during a televised interview, assigning specific winning chances to each major contender

He also weighed in on Atiku Abubakar's prospects, following his public fallout with the ex-vice president.

Kwankwaso mentions major issue ahead of Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Kwankwaso said he was surprised President Bola Tinubu chose to retain a same-faith ticket for the 2027 presidential election.

The NDC vice-presidential candidate said the Muslim-Muslim arrangement would remain a significant factor in the next election.

Kwankwaso also defended the Obi-Kwankwaso alliance and pushed back on claims that Peter Obi lacks northern support.

Source: Legit.ng