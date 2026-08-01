Vice President Kashim Shettima made the announcement on behalf of President Tinubu at a high-profile event in Jos

The appointment was declared during ex-Governor Jonah Jang's 80th birthday celebration, which drew former President Jonathan and sitting governors

Yakubu Jang's appointment came on the same day his father unveiled an autobiography covering his military and political career

President Bola Tinubu has named Yakubu Jang, son of former Plateau State Governor Jonah Jang, as Senior Special Assistant in the Office of the President.

Vice President Kashim Shettima broke the news on Saturday while representing the President at Chief Jonah Jang's 80th birthday celebration and book launch, held at the Tamarald Event Centre in Jos, Plateau State.

President Bola Tinubu gives an appointment to Jona Jang's son Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Shettima said:

"On behalf of Mr President, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Yakubu Jang as Senior Special Assistant in the Office of the President."

The Vice President added that the appointment reflected President Tinubu's recognition of capacity, loyalty, and the importance of including diverse voices in governance.

High-profile gathering in Jos

The birthday event drew a distinguished crowd, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, state governors, federal and state government officials, traditional rulers, and a broad range of political dignitaries. Guests responded to Shettima's announcement with applause.

The occasion also served as the platform for the elder statesman to unveil his autobiography, titled "Airman to Politics: My Life", marking a career that spanned decades of public service.

Chief Jang's biography covers his time in the Nigerian Air Force, his stint as a Military Administrator, two terms as Plateau State governor, and his years as a senator.

Tinubu's appointment: Recognition at 80

The appointment carried added symbolism given the setting. Nigeria's political class had converged in Jos to celebrate a figure whose career has cut across the military and democratic eras of the country's history.

By choosing the occasion to announce the appointment, President Tinubu signalled a gesture of recognition towards Jang and his family on a milestone birthday.

Kashim Shettima represents President Bola Tinubu at Jona Jang's event Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi criticises President Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate Peter Obi has publicly condemned President Bola Tinubu's remarks about hunger in Nigeria, saying the president's comments showed a troubling disconnect from the worsening economic conditions facing millions of Nigerians.

Obi, who was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, issued a statement responding to Tinubu's remark to visiting Catholic Bishops that hunger in Nigeria predates his time in office. While Obi acknowledged that food insecurity has been a long-standing challenge in the country, he argued that the comment was insensitive and deflected attention from measurable governance failures.

Source: Legit.ng