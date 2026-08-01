Breaking: Tinubu Gives Top Appointment to Popular Ex-Governor's Son
- Vice President Kashim Shettima made the announcement on behalf of President Tinubu at a high-profile event in Jos
- The appointment was declared during ex-Governor Jonah Jang's 80th birthday celebration, which drew former President Jonathan and sitting governors
- Yakubu Jang's appointment came on the same day his father unveiled an autobiography covering his military and political career
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
President Bola Tinubu has named Yakubu Jang, son of former Plateau State Governor Jonah Jang, as Senior Special Assistant in the Office of the President.
Vice President Kashim Shettima broke the news on Saturday while representing the President at Chief Jonah Jang's 80th birthday celebration and book launch, held at the Tamarald Event Centre in Jos, Plateau State.
Shettima said:
"On behalf of Mr President, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Yakubu Jang as Senior Special Assistant in the Office of the President."
The Vice President added that the appointment reflected President Tinubu's recognition of capacity, loyalty, and the importance of including diverse voices in governance.
2027 election: New twist as Christian elders ask Tinubu to pull out of presidential race, give reason
High-profile gathering in Jos
The birthday event drew a distinguished crowd, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, state governors, federal and state government officials, traditional rulers, and a broad range of political dignitaries. Guests responded to Shettima's announcement with applause.
The occasion also served as the platform for the elder statesman to unveil his autobiography, titled "Airman to Politics: My Life", marking a career that spanned decades of public service.
Chief Jang's biography covers his time in the Nigerian Air Force, his stint as a Military Administrator, two terms as Plateau State governor, and his years as a senator.
Tinubu's appointment: Recognition at 80
The appointment carried added symbolism given the setting. Nigeria's political class had converged in Jos to celebrate a figure whose career has cut across the military and democratic eras of the country's history.
By choosing the occasion to announce the appointment, President Tinubu signalled a gesture of recognition towards Jang and his family on a milestone birthday.
Peter Obi criticises President Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate Peter Obi has publicly condemned President Bola Tinubu's remarks about hunger in Nigeria, saying the president's comments showed a troubling disconnect from the worsening economic conditions facing millions of Nigerians.
Obi, who was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, issued a statement responding to Tinubu's remark to visiting Catholic Bishops that hunger in Nigeria predates his time in office. While Obi acknowledged that food insecurity has been a long-standing challenge in the country, he argued that the comment was insensitive and deflected attention from measurable governance failures.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng