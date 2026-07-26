Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined specific circumstances under which a citizenship application must be refused

Criminal history, unresolved identity questions, and national security concerns are among the key grounds for rejection

Applicants who are outside Australia at the time their application is decided may also face automatic disqualification

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published five clear grounds on which a foreigner's application for citizenship will not be approved.

The government offered a direct look at what can stand between a permanent resident and an Australian passport.

Why Australia may reject foreigners' citizenship application

1. Identity

The first ground relates to identity. Authorities must be satisfied of an applicant's identity from birth before any approval can be granted. Where that cannot be confirmed, the application will not proceed.

2. Criminal History

Criminal history presents another significant barrier. An application cannot be approved while criminal proceedings under Australian law are still ongoing, including any appeals or reviews. Those released from prison after serving a sentence of 12 months or longer must wait at least two years before their application can be considered.

For repeat offenders, that waiting period extends to 10 years. Anyone currently in prison or a psychiatric institution by court order at the point of decision is also ineligible. Court-imposed conditions such as parole, bail, or good behaviour bonds that carry the risk of further action equally disqualify an applicant during that period.

3. National Security

The third ground covers national security. Anyone assessed as posing a risk to Australia's security will not have their application approved.

4. Former Citizenship

A lesser-known restriction applies to former Australian citizens. If a person lost their Australian citizenship within the 12 months immediately before their application is decided, that application cannot go forward.

5. Location

Finally, location at the time of the decision matters more than many applicants may realise. For those applying under general eligibility rules, those with a permanent physical or mental incapacity, or those aged 60 and over or living with a hearing, speech, or sight impairment, being outside Australia when the Department makes its decision is enough to result in refusal.

Two exceptions exist: applicants who met one of the special residence requirements, or those whose general residence requirement was assisted by the spouse or interdependent partner discretion, may still qualify even if abroad at the time of decision.

The rules are published on the official website of Australia's Department of Home Affairs under the permanent resident citizenship pathway.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng