Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde revealed an APC chieftain warned him not to contest against President Tinubu in the 2027 election

Makinde disclosed this in his July 2026 monthly newsletter after a Federal High Court restrained the EFCC from probing Oyo State's finances

The governor linked the EFCC's request for state contracts and payment records to the warning he received from the APC chieftain

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed that a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) warned him not to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, following the APC's endorsement of Tinubu as its candidate for that contest.

Makinde made the disclosure in his July 2026 monthly newsletter, a copy of which was seen by journalists in Ibadan on Thursday, July 23.

Seyi Makinde says APC chieftain warns him not to contest against President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

EFCC move followed warning, Makinde says

The governor appeared to connect the warning directly to a subsequent move by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According to Makinde, the day after the APC chieftain delivered the caution, the EFCC sent a request to the Oyo State Government demanding copies of all contracts and payments made to contractors from 2021 onwards. He noted that the request named no specific contractor, company, transaction, or alleged offence.

The Punch reported that His comments came a day after a Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan issued a ruling in favour of the state government. Delivering judgement on suit no: FHC/IB/CS/61/2025, which the Oyo State Government filed, the court restrained the EFCC from going ahead with its planned investigation into the state's finances.

Court upholds rule of law

The court acknowledged that the EFCC has the legal authority to investigate financial infractions and criminal conduct but said that authority must be exercised strictly within the limits set by the Nigerian Constitution and the rule of law.

Makinde's newsletter framed the EFCC's sweeping request for records as part of a broader pattern of political pressure linked to the 2027 election, in which Tinubu is expected to seek a second term as president.

Makinde accused of politicisation

Makinde has been accused of politicising every situation in the state in order for him to actualise his 2027 presidential ambition. For instance, Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, said he had the feeling that the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in the Oriire Local Government of Oyo State was orchestrated by the Makinde government.

Recall that this would be the second time that the former governor, who has been at loggerheads with Makinde, would accuse the Oyo State government in two years. Fayose earlier raised the alarm that Governor Makinde of Oyo received N50 billion from the federal government to compensate the victims of the Ibadan explosion.

Seyi Makinde accused of politicising kidnapping in Oyo Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Insecurity: Tinubu told to resign

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was told to resign immediately over growing insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the recent school abduction in Oyo State.

APM chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, condemned the government's inaction following the incident, emphasising the need for accountability.

Ajadi also called for stronger collaboration and decentralisation in security operations to combat rising violence and crime.

Source: Legit.ng