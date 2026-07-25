The University of Nigeria, Nsukka conferred an Honorary Doctor of Science degree on First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu during its convocation ceremony on Saturday

The Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour Initiative praised the award, describing it as recognition of Tinubu's contributions to education and women's empowerment

The Renewed Hope Initiative reportedly reached more than 40 million households across Nigeria's 774 local government areas since 2023

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has awarded First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu an Honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) degree in Education, recognising her work in education, women empowerment, humanitarian service and national development.

The degree was conferred at the university's convocation ceremony on Saturday, July 25, drawing commendation from several stakeholders, including the Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour Initiative.

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu receives an Honorary Doctor of Science (Education) degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Photo credit: @KukoyiBusola

Source: Twitter

Renewed Hope Initiative's Response

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, the group said the honorary doctorate reflects Senator Tinubu's leadership and commitment to national development.

"This well-deserved honour is a powerful testament to your remarkable service to humanity and your enduring commitment to building a better future for Nigerians through education, empowerment and compassion," the statement read.

The group said the recognition celebrates both past accomplishments and affirms Senator Tinubu's growing legacy as a champion of education and inclusive development.

Renewed Hope Initiative's Reach Under Tinubu

Since taking office as First Lady in 2023, Senator Tinubu has led the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), which the group says has reached more than 40 million households across all 774 local government areas through partnerships with government agencies and development organisations.

The initiative runs programmes covering education, healthcare, agriculture, economic empowerment and social investment across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Thousands of women have received business grants, vocational training, digital skills support and agricultural equipment under the platform. It has also extended scholarship opportunities, promoted maternal and child healthcare, distributed relief materials to vulnerable households, and supported families affected by disasters and economic hardship.

In the Southeast, the initiative has delivered empowerment programmes for women and youths, educational support, nutrition campaigns and grants for vulnerable groups. The region has also benefited from skills acquisition schemes and initiatives aimed at boosting women's economic participation.

Beyond material support, Senator Tinubu has consistently advocated for girls' education and youth development, encouraging young Nigerians to pursue excellence through education and innovation. Her campaigns have also touched on family stability, social inclusion and expanding opportunities for women as drivers of national development.

The Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour Initiative said the UNN honour reinforces the First Lady's standing among Nigeria's leading advocates of human capital development and social transformation.

Supporters of the Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour Initiative celebrate as UNN recognises First Lady Oluremi Tinubu with an honorary doctorate. Photo credit: Renewed Hope group

Source: UGC

Ooni Conferred Chieftaincy on Remi Tinubu

In another related reward, Nigerian First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, was on Sunday, November 7, conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Yeye Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile-Oodua’ by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Sharing pictures from the event, which he called a historic moment in the celebration of his 10th coronation anniversary, the Ooni, via his official Instagram, stated that it beautifully reflected the glory of Nigeria's heritage, unity, and divine grace that has guided the throne of Oduduwa for a decade.

Source: Legit.ng