The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recorded another defection following the exit of a serving senator from Nasarawa state

The lawmaker announced his resignation in a letter dated January 10, citing personal reasons and appreciating the party’s leadership and supporters

He has been linked with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and is expected to formally join the party when the Senate resumes

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suffered another political setback following the defection of a serving senator from Nasarawa State.

The senator, who represents Nasarawa South Senatorial District, announced his resignation from the PDP in a letter dated January 10.

In the letterhe signed, Senator Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo, cited personal reasons for his decision and thanked the party’s leadership, members and supporters for their cooperation and support over the years.

He wrote:

"I write to formally notify you of my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Galadimawa Ward, Doma Local Government Area, with effect from today, 10th January, 2026."

"This decision has been taken after careful consideration and is purely for personal reasons."

"I wish to sincerely thank the party leadership, members, and supporters for the opportunity and platform afforded me over the years to serve my people in various capacities. I remain deeply grateful for the trust, cooperation, and support I received throughout my time in the party."

"Please accept my appreciation and best wishes for the continued progress and success of the party."

A former Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, the lawmaker has an extensive political career, having won elections on five occasions.

He was elected twice into the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, representing Doma North, twice into the House of Representatives representing Awe/Doma/Keana Federal Constituency, and once into the Senate representing Nasarawa South.

As reported by Daily Trust, the senator has recently been linked with the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC). He was publicly seen attending an ADC meeting in July 2025, fuelling speculation about his next political move.

Sources indicate that he is expected to formally declare his membership in the ADC when the Senate resumes plenary, further weakening the PDP’s presence in the state.

