Brian Doerksen, 60, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his family home in Abbotsford, Canada, on Tuesday

The 'Purify My Heart' singer had been battling health complications since February before receiving his cancer diagnosis

Christian music label Vineyard Worship, which released 28 of his albums, paid tribute to the worship pioneer

Beloved Christian singer Brian Doerksen has died just four days after announcing his stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Doerksen, 60, passed away “peacefully” in his sleep at his family home in Abbotsford, Canada, on Tuesday, according to a statement shared on social media.

Tears as Christian music icon Brian Doerksen passes away at 60. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

“Till the very end, Brian continued to love those around him, encouraging them in who they are, and shared incredible gratitude to those in the medical field who tried their best to help him,” the announcement read.

The family had revealed on July 17 that they had “just been informed that Brian has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.”

The “Purify My Heart” singer had been battling health challenges since February, with scans indicating a “mass in the pelvis and spots on the liver, lungs, and near the heart,” according to a GoFundMe page.

Doerksen is survived by his wife Joyce and six adult children, all of whom live with Fragile X syndrome, a genetic condition that causes intellectual disability, Christian Daily reported.

Over his career, Doerksen released more than 30 albums from 1989 to 2025, including his most recent record Love For A Lifetime.

Christian music label Vineyard Worship, which released 28 of his albums between 1989 and 2002, mourned the monumental loss.

“Brian was one of the fathers of Vineyard Worship. Through his songs, leadership and friendship, he helped shape worship in the Vineyard and, far beyond that, the worship of the global Church,” the label said in a statement.

Highlighting songs such as Come, Now Is the Time to Worship, Refiner’s Fire, and Faithful One, Vineyard Worship added:

“We thank God for Brian’s extraordinary life and ministry, and for the lasting gift he has given to the Church. His songs will continue to lead people into God’s presence for generations to come.”

The tragic story behind Brian Doerksen's death at 60. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng