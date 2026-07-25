Tears As Beloved Christian Singer Brian Doerksen Dies at 60 After Courageous Cancer Battle
- Brian Doerksen, 60, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his family home in Abbotsford, Canada, on Tuesday
- The 'Purify My Heart' singer had been battling health complications since February before receiving his cancer diagnosis
- Christian music label Vineyard Worship, which released 28 of his albums, paid tribute to the worship pioneer
Beloved Christian singer Brian Doerksen has died just four days after announcing his stage 4 cancer diagnosis.
Doerksen, 60, passed away “peacefully” in his sleep at his family home in Abbotsford, Canada, on Tuesday, according to a statement shared on social media.
“Till the very end, Brian continued to love those around him, encouraging them in who they are, and shared incredible gratitude to those in the medical field who tried their best to help him,” the announcement read.
The family had revealed on July 17 that they had “just been informed that Brian has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.”
The “Purify My Heart” singer had been battling health challenges since February, with scans indicating a “mass in the pelvis and spots on the liver, lungs, and near the heart,” according to a GoFundMe page.
Doerksen is survived by his wife Joyce and six adult children, all of whom live with Fragile X syndrome, a genetic condition that causes intellectual disability, Christian Daily reported.
Over his career, Doerksen released more than 30 albums from 1989 to 2025, including his most recent record Love For A Lifetime.
Christian music label Vineyard Worship, which released 28 of his albums between 1989 and 2002, mourned the monumental loss.
“Brian was one of the fathers of Vineyard Worship. Through his songs, leadership and friendship, he helped shape worship in the Vineyard and, far beyond that, the worship of the global Church,” the label said in a statement.
Highlighting songs such as Come, Now Is the Time to Worship, Refiner’s Fire, and Faithful One, Vineyard Worship added:
“We thank God for Brian’s extraordinary life and ministry, and for the lasting gift he has given to the Church. His songs will continue to lead people into God’s presence for generations to come.”
Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81
Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.
Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.
Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.