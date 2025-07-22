Former Bauchi SSG and ex-PDP governorship candidate Ibrahim Kashim has resigned from the party, thanking its leadership for past support

Kashim previously withdrew from the 2023 race to back Governor Bala Mohammed and stepped down as SSG earlier this year

His departure sparks talk of a fresh governorship bid under a new party ahead of the 2027 elections

Former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government and one-time governorship hopeful, Ibrahim Kashim, has formally parted ways with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), deepening speculation about his next political move ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kashim’s resignation, which took effect from July 21, 2025, was confirmed through a letter addressed to the party and sighted on Monday.

In it, the former PDP chieftain thanked the party’s leadership for the confidence shown in him, especially for granting him the governorship ticket during the 2023 elections.

“After due consideration, I wish to formally notify you that I have resigned my membership of the PDP and hope to explore other avenues of seeking the mandate of our people to serve them with the same commitment, passion, honesty of purpose, trustworthiness, and above all fear of Allah SWT,” Kashim wrote.

In 2023, Kashim had stepped aside from the gubernatorial contest to back Governor Bala Mohammed, who was seeking re-election despite the common hurdles faced by incumbents pursuing a second term.

His withdrawal at the time was viewed within political circles as a strategic sacrifice aimed at consolidating the party’s hold on the state.

Kashim resigns from SSG role

Earlier this year, Kashim also vacated his role as Secretary to the State Government in January, following what he described as a directive from Governor Mohammed.

While the former SSG has kept silent about his next steps, political observers in Bauchi suggest that his latest decision points towards fresh plans to vie for the governorship under a new party banner in 2027.

Kashim, known for his quiet but steady political style, has built a reputation as a disciplined technocrat and loyal party man until now.

His exit from the PDP, however, hints at emerging rifts or evolving ambitions that could reshape the state’s political landscape.

Although he has yet to publicly announce which political platform he might join next, his emphasis on serving with “commitment, passion, honesty of purpose, trustworthiness, and above all fear of Allah SWT” suggests he intends to stay active in politics.

The move comes as Bauchi politics begins to heat up ahead of the next election cycle, with parties and influential figures repositioning to capture public support.

