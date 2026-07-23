President Donald Trump said the civil nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia is conditional on Riyadh joining the Abraham Accords

Trump's post on Truth Social appeared to contradict earlier reports that the deal could allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium

Israel welcomed Trump's statement while Saudi Arabia had not responded, and the deal's full text has not been made public

President Donald Trump has said the United States' civil nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia will only go ahead if Riyadh agrees to join the Abraham Accords, the normalisation framework that requires recognition of the State of Israel.

Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social, writing:

Trump insists the US-Saudi nuclear deal proceeds only if Riyadh joins the Abraham Accords. Photo credit: Ian McWin/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

"The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!)... which pertains only to non-military use... will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords."

According to BBC, the condition introduces a significant new obstacle to the agreement, whose signing was announced on Wednesday. The US energy department had described it as a "peaceful nuclear co-operation agreement" that would give American companies broad access to Saudi Arabia's nuclear energy programme.

Saudi Arabia's long-standing position on Israel

Saudi Arabia has consistently maintained that it will not extend recognition to Israel unless a Palestinian state is established, a position that puts it at odds with Trump's latest demand.

The kingdom has also not responded publicly to Trump's remarks. It remains unclear whether the Abraham Accords condition was written into the agreement's text, which has not been released, or whether Riyadh had previously accepted or would accept such a requirement.

Concerns from experts had already surrounded the deal, with critics warning it could contribute to nuclear proliferation in an already volatile region. Earlier US media reports had suggested the agreement might leave the door open for Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium at some future point, but Trump's Truth Social post appears to rule that out.

In 2020, Trump brokered the Abraham Accords, under which the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain normalised ties with Israel. Sudan, Morocco and Kazakhstan later signed on as well.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told CBS News in 2018 that the kingdom had no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons, but added that if Iran developed one, Saudi Arabia would "follow suit as soon as possible." That statement has kept the issue at the centre of ongoing US and Israeli concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Israel welcomes Trump's remarks

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded positively on X, saying Saudi Arabia's entry into the Abraham Accords "would be an historic leap forward for peace in the Middle East." The statement made no direct mention of the nuclear deal.

Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat had previously said Israel "can manage it" if Saudi Arabia acquired nuclear power for civilian use. Israel itself is widely thought to possess nuclear weapons, though it has never confirmed or denied this.

The agreement will now go to the US Congress for review. Some lawmakers on both sides of the political divide are expected to push back against it, though Trump's Republican Party controls both chambers and opponents are not believed to have enough votes to block ratification.

Israel welcomes Trump’s demand, calling Saudi entry into the Abraham Accords a historic leap for peace. Photo credit: IanMcWin/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US and Saudi Arabia to announce Nuclear deal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States and Saudi Arabia are set to announce a landmark agreement that would allow the Gulf kingdom to develop a civilian nuclear energy programme, with US companies playing a central operating role on Saudi soil.

CBS News, the BBC's American partner, reported that the announcement is expected from President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal, which first broke the story, said the agreement would run for 30 years.

Source: Legit.ng