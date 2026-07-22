Senator Shehu Sani publicly rejected a recently circulated account of the circumstances surrounding the death of former military ruler Sani Abacha

Sani described the author's claims as a literary narrative unsupported by convincing evidence

His remarks drew sharp pushback from Nigerians who questioned his authority to dismiss the account

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former senator Shehu Sani has publicly challenged a recent account claiming to reveal the true circumstances of former Nigerian military head of state Sani Abacha's death.

Legit.ng reports that Dennis Amachree, a former DSS assistant director, gave a detailed account of Abacha's final moments in his newly published memoir.

"Convincing evidence?" Shehu Sani scoffs at fresh claims on Abacha’s demise. Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The APC chieftain said the author failed to back up the claims about Abacha's death with credible evidence.

Senator Sani urged the public to disregard the account entirely.

Sani, a human rights activist and author, posted his reaction on X @ShehuSani on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

"The claim on circumstances surrounding Abacha's death is misleading. The Author couldn't provide any convincing evidence other than literary narrative. It should be ignored," he wrote.

Abacha's death: What triggered Sani's reaction

The post did not name the author directly, but it was understood to be a response to a recently published account attributed to a security official who reportedly claimed first-hand knowledge of events surrounding Abacha's death.

Abacha died in June 1998 under circumstances that have remained disputed for decades, with competing theories ranging from natural causes to assassination.

Sani's remarks immediately drew criticism from several Nigerians who challenged the basis of his dismissal.

@AmadiChido questioned how the account of a security officer with direct involvement in the matter could be set aside in favour of someone he described as having little direct knowledge:

"How can you say that we should ignore the account of a security officer who personally handled the matter and believe yours that practically knows nothing about it? Baba, no dey talk anyhow pls."

@oboroic backed the author's work:

"Write your own, please. The author did his work, but your rebuttal is not based on any logic or fact."

@Princealaoma2 pushed back further, saying:

"Can you disprove what the author wrote with more convincing evidence? We can only ignore him when you come out with your own evidence to rubbish his submission."

@MarkMus46236537 questioned why the source would lie:

"He was a DSS who was directly involved in the issue. Your statement is a direct criticism of his integrity. Why do you think he would lie?"

@DrfemiA34574 added:

"If u can't trust the DSS report, are we supposed to believe you, ordinary onlooker? We doubt everything in this country. Something must kill a man. Then the man just said it the way it happened."

Not all responses were dismissive of Sani's position. @piusagunbiade acknowledged the limits of what is publicly known:

"Only God knows the truth. May we never find ourselves in a situation where we will not be able to reveal the truth."

@DrMKU raised a broader question about evidence standards in covert operations:

"But what is the definition of 'convincing evidence' in any clandestine black ops carried out by imperial powers? CIA, Mossad, to hold a press conference and say we killed him?"

Abacha's death has remained one of the most debated events in Nigeria's political history, with renewed interest each time new claims emerge from those who were close to the corridors of power during his rule.

Obi: "Abacha more democratic than some NADECO leaders"

Previously, Legit.ng reported that NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, criticised former NADECO activists, saying some had abandoned democratic ideals and now compared unfavourably with Abacha.

Obi said “yesterday’s defenders of democracy are today’s destroyers” and argued that power had altered principles and exposed character.

The Independent National Electoral Commission removed ADC NWC members from its portal, triggering mixed reactions and political tensions.

Source: Legit.ng