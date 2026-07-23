The Canadian government issued a clear restriction on the type of work that all foreign nationals on work permits are prohibited from taking up

Canada specifically flagged jobs where there is a risk of sexual exploitation of workers or other individuals as off-limits for permit holders

The government named three specific examples of establishments that fall under this prohibited category for foreign workers in Canada

Canada has drawn a firm line on the kinds of employment that foreign nationals holding work permits are allowed to pursue, singling out one category of work that is completely off the table for all permit holders.

According to information published on the official website of the Canadian government, the restriction is not limited to a specific visa type or nationality - it applies across the board to every individual working in Canada on a work permit.

Canada publishes jobs banned for work permit holders, lists 3 examples. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Anadolu/Richard Lautens/Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz

Source: Getty Images

Canada: The prohibited category of work

The Canadian government identified the following as the type of job that work permit holders must not take up:

1. Any job where there may be sexual exploitation of workers or other individuals.

Examples of Banned Workplaces

To make the restriction clearer, the Canadian government provided three specific examples of establishments that fall under this prohibited category:

Strip clubs Esc0rt agencies Massage parlours

The government's inclusion of massage parlours on the list is notable, as it signals that the prohibition extends beyond overtly adult-oriented businesses to settings where exploitation may occur less visibly.

The Canadian government's position is that the welfare and safety of workers, including foreign nationals, must be protected, and that certain working environments carry an inherent risk of exploitation that makes them unsuitable for work permit holders regardless of the role being performed.

Foreign nationals planning to work in Canada are advised to consult the official Canadian government website to fully understand the conditions attached to their work permits before accepting any employment offer.

Nigerian man gets Canada visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared how he refused to pay an agent who demanded N2.5 million to process his Canadian student visa.

Instead, he completed the application himself through the official Canadian government website, saying the entire process cost him less than N200,000 and that he received his passport request a few months after applying.

Source: Legit.ng