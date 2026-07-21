Peter Obi declared confidence in a 2027 presidential victory, framing the contest in a way that goes beyond his own candidacy

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate is running under the Nigeria Democratic Congress for the 2027 race

Obi described himself in the interview as a tool through which Nigerians could pursue change against the sitting government

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general election, said he is certain of victory and believes the 2027 election is fundamentally a contest between ordinary Nigerians and the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government rather than a personal political rivalry.

The former Anambra State governor argued that the weight of public hardship has made the election about far more than any individual candidate.

Peter Obi frames the 2027 race as a battle for Nigerians’ future. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi/@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Obi made the remarks during an interview that has circulated widely on social media.

"I will not lose because the election is now between the people and the Nigerian government. I believe that people have suffered enough."

Obi distances himself from personal ambition**

The former Labour Party flagbearer was careful to separate his campaign from any suggestion of personal ambition, insisting that the direction of the election rests entirely with Nigerians.

"This election is not about me telling the people what to do because it's the people who would either win or lose against the government. So, whatever they decide to do, I don't know because I'm not controlling them. Even if they have to go to court, it is the people suing the government. So, this election is between the people and the government."

He went on to describe his candidacy as a form of service rather than a pursuit of power, saying he sees himself as a representative vehicle for the aspirations of Nigerians who want a change in leadership.

Obi pledges rule of law if elected

Beyond the broader message about the people versus the government, Obi also outlined a specific priority for his administration should he win the presidency.

"I'm only being used as a tool to stand for the people. If I win, one thing I must bring back is to ensure the rule of law; we must have law and order."

The comments add to a growing volume of pre-campaign declarations from the 2023 presidential contender, who has steadily positioned himself as a reform candidate ahead of the 2027 vote.

Obi came third in the 2023 presidential election under the Labour Party banner, a result his supporters disputed before Nigerian courts.

Peter Obi frames the 2027 race as a fight for change and declares confidence in victory for Nigerians. Photo credit: @Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

Kwankwaso speaks on agreement with Peter Obi

Recall that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso stated that he and Obi have signed a formal agreement over their presidential ambitions.

The deal reportedly limits Obi to a single presidential term if their joint ticket wins the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

Senator Kwankwaso confirmed that he plans to run for the presidency himself in 2031 under the arrangement.

Atiku, Peter Obi cannot defeat Tinubu in North

Former APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, explained that neither Atiku nor Obi has the grassroots machinery to win northern support.

Ganduje spoke at a public event in Kano, praising the north as the decisive factor in every Nigerian presidential election.

The former Kano governor called on INEC to tighten party registration requirements, arguing only viable parties should contest elections.

Source: Legit.ng