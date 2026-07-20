Femi Gbajabiamila honoured an ICPC invitation on Monday, July 20, 2026, in connection with the fake PFIPC agency probe

The non-existent agency's disowned DG claimed he paid N400 million in bribes to someone he believed was Gbajabiamila

President Bola Tinubu's Chief of Staff's lawyer confirmed his client answered questions and returned to his duty post after the session

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, appeared before the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) on Monday, July 20, 2026, as investigators continue to probe a scandal involving a fake federal agency.

Gbajabiamila's lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, noted that Tinubu's Chief of Staff arrived at the commission's office at around 3:00 p.m. and cooperated fully with the process.

As reported by Premium Times, Ogunye confirmed Gbajabiamila's appearance in a signed statement issued on Monday, July 2026.

"In full cooperation with the ICPC acting as directed by the President of Nigeria, I hereby confirm that my client, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, responded to the invitation of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and appeared at about 15:00hrs on Monday, July 20, 2026, as part of the ongoing investigation into the activities of the 'PFIPC' fake agency, among others."

According to Daily Trust, he added that:

"My client gave his testimony, responded to questions accordingly, and has returned to his duty post."

What PFIPC fake agency scandal is about

The investigation centres on the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), a body that was never established by any law or presidential order but managed to operate as though it were a legitimate government institution.

Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-styled Director-General of the PFIPC, claimed he paid N400 million in bribes to someone he believed was Gbajabiamila in exchange for an official appointment letter.

Using government documents, the agency secured office space inside the federal secretariat, received a budgetary allocation, opened accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria, and hired public servants, despite having no legal basis to exist.

President Tinubu subsequently directed the ICPC to investigate the matter after the scandal came to light.

PFIPC scandal: Gbajabiamila denies any wrongdoing

Gbajabiamila has firmly denied receiving any money from Adeyemi.

His camp has also maintained that he was, in fact, the person who first alerted the police to Adeyemi and his questionable activities, presenting him as a whistleblower rather than a participant in the scheme.

Gbajabiamila takes legal action against PFIPC’s Adeyemi

Recall that Gbajabiamila filed a defamation suit against PFIPC's Adeyemi at an FCT High Court over bribery and murder allegations

Tinubu's Chief of Staff is seeking N10 billion in general damages, N5 billion in aggravated damages, and N200 million in legal costs.

Adeyemi had alleged that Gbajabiamila collected a N400 million bribe through a proxy and was linked to the death of an intermediary.

Police finally arrest PFIPC's Adeyemi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian Police arrested Adeyemi, who allegedly posed as director general of the 'fictitious' PFIPC

Adeyemi had gone into hiding after the presidency disowned the PFIPC and labelled its founding documents as forged

A Federal High Court in Abuja charged Adeyemi and two others with forgery, impersonation, and operating an unauthorised government agency.

Source: Legit.ng