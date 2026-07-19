Argentina's World Cup semi-final celebration has sparked political controversy after players displayed a banner referencing the Falkland Islands

A senior White House official has defended the players' right to express themselves, while the UK government has backed calls for a FIFA investigation

FIFA has confirmed that its disciplinary committee is reviewing the incident ahead of Sunday's World Cup final

Argentina's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final have been overshadowed by growing political controversy after the United States government defended the team's right to display a banner supporting the country's claim over the Falkland Islands.

The incident occurred moments after Argentina's heated 2-1 semi-final victory over England in Atlanta, where several players celebrated with a banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas"—Argentina's name for the disputed South Atlantic islands.

Several Argentina players were seen holding the Las Malvinas son Argentinas banner. Photo by Sebastian Frej

Source: Getty Images

The display immediately sparked criticism in the United Kingdom, prompting calls for FIFA to investigate whether the players breached the governing body's rules on political messages in football.

White House backs Argentina players

While British officials condemned the banner, the United States struck a different tone.

Andrew Giuliani, who heads the White House FIFA Taskforce, defended the Argentina players, saying they should be allowed to express themselves while competing in the United States.

He said, as reported by the BBC:

"We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America."

Giuliani added that Argentina's players would have the "opportunity to be able to make statements" while participating in the tournament.

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His comments contrast sharply with the position taken by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government, which insists politics should remain separate from football, per The Guardian.

FIFA reviewing the incident

According to Sports Illustrated, FIFA has confirmed that its independent disciplinary committee is assessing the reports from the match before deciding whether any action is necessary.

In a statement, football's world governing body said:

"As is standard procedure, FIFA's independent disciplinary committee is assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the FIFA disciplinary code."

The controversy has also drawn criticism from the Falkland Islands government, which described the banner as insensitive to residents still affected by the 1982 conflict and urged FIFA to enforce its regulations consistently.

Despite the off-field dispute, Argentina remain focused on Sunday's World Cup final against Spain, where Lionel Messi's side will attempt to defend the title they won in Qatar four years ago.

Mbappe backs Messi in Golden Boot race

Legit.ng previously reported that France captain Kylian Mbappe predicted Lionel Messi would score in the World Cup final despite moving ahead of the Argentine legend on the tournament's all-time scoring chart.

The Real Madrid forward, who became the World Cup's leading scorer after netting twice against England in the third-place playoff, admitted he would gladly exchange the individual milestone for a place in the final, insisting team success remains more important than personal records.

Source: Legit.ng