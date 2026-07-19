The NCC approved 46 Mobile Virtual Network Operator licences under a five-tier framework introduced in 2023

NCC Executive Vice Chairman Aminu Maida disclosed a public inquiry on draft Business Rules for MVNOs

The Commission also announced plans to review operational guidelines to resolve conflicts between MVNOs and established network operators

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced it has granted 46 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) licenses to bolster competition in the Nigerian telecommunications landscape and is currently revising the operational regulatory framework for the new players.

According to the Commission, this review aims to strengthen the MVNO framework, address operational challenges, and foster an environment conducive to market operators offering mobile services without the need to own spectrum or deploy nationwide infrastructure.

Nigeria's telecom market has welcomed 46 new operators Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

How the 46 Licences Are Distributed

The announcement was made at the MVNO Business Rules Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum in Abuja, where stakeholders advocated for enhanced enforcement of the framework to resolve disputes, both commercial and operational, between MVNOs and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

Aminu Maida, NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, stated in his address to the forum that the revised business rules will offer increased clarity on licensing, responsibilities of operation, and relationships between MVNOs and their hosts.

Maida, represented by the Director of Licensing and Authorisation, Usman Mamman, stated:

“The MVNO business rules are designed to provide clarity on licensing, operational responsibilities and relationships with host network operators while safeguarding consumer interests and market integrity”

He added that the NCC will continue to ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Mamman confirmed:

“We will continue to monitor and enforce compliance with all our approved guidelines and procedures to guarantee that operators do what they ought to do as regulated entities,”

The Commission has issued 46 MVNO licenses, divided into five operational tiers: one Tier 1 operator, eleven Tier 2 operators, sixteen Tier 3 operators, seven Tier 4 operators, and eleven Tier 5 operators, Punch reports.

MVNOs are telecom operators that use existing mobile network infrastructure instead of owning spectrum or deploying their own radio access networks. This model is intended to boost market entry, encourage innovation, enhance service distinction, and offer customers more options.

Despite the strides made, stakeholders expressed the importance of effective implementation and enforcement of the rules to ensure the success of the MVNO regime.

Ken Nwabueze, President of the Association of Mobile Virtual Network Operators of Nigeria (AMVON), said:

“As we define these rules, we plead with the Commission to make enforcement a key component of the framework."

He also requested clearer guidelines on revenue-sharing between MVNOs and host networks.

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) identified delays in MVNO onboarding onto host networks as a key barrier to service rollout, Leadership reports.

Chidi Ibisi, a member of ATCON, attributed the issue to internal processes and sequential complexities among host operators, expressing confidence that the new rules will define clearer timelines and processes for onboarding.

The NCC says revised MVNO rules will strengthen consumer protection Photo: NCC

Source: Getty Images

NCC orders telcos to compensate Nigerians

In a separate development, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) introduced a new consumer protection measure aimed at improving the quality of mobile services across the country.

Under the directive, which takes effect in April 2026, telecommunications companies will be required to automatically compensate customers who experience poor network service.

The policy applies to all major mobile operators in Nigeria, including MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, and 9mobile.

Source: Legit.ng