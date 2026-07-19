Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

New Telcom Operators As NCC approves46 New Licenses
Technology

New Telcom Operators As NCC approves46 New Licenses

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • The NCC approved 46 Mobile Virtual Network Operator licences under a five-tier framework introduced in 2023
  • NCC Executive Vice Chairman Aminu Maida disclosed a public inquiry on draft Business Rules for MVNOs
  • The Commission also announced plans to review operational guidelines to resolve conflicts between MVNOs and established network operators

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced it has granted 46 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) licenses to bolster competition in the Nigerian telecommunications landscape and is currently revising the operational regulatory framework for the new players.

According to the Commission, this review aims to strengthen the MVNO framework, address operational challenges, and foster an environment conducive to market operators offering mobile services without the need to own spectrum or deploy nationwide infrastructure.

The NCC approved 46 new telecom operator licences
Nigeria's telecom market has welcomed 46 new operators Photo: Nurphoto
Source: Getty Images

How the 46 Licences Are Distributed

The announcement was made at the MVNO Business Rules Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum in Abuja, where stakeholders advocated for enhanced enforcement of the framework to resolve disputes, both commercial and operational, between MVNOs and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

Read also

CBN sets new compliance standards for BDCs to improve FX market transparency

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Aminu Maida, NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, stated in his address to the forum that the revised business rules will offer increased clarity on licensing, responsibilities of operation, and relationships between MVNOs and their hosts.

Maida, represented by the Director of Licensing and Authorisation, Usman Mamman, stated:

“The MVNO business rules are designed to provide clarity on licensing, operational responsibilities and relationships with host network operators while safeguarding consumer interests and market integrity”

He added that the NCC will continue to ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Mamman confirmed:

“We will continue to monitor and enforce compliance with all our approved guidelines and procedures to guarantee that operators do what they ought to do as regulated entities,”

The Commission has issued 46 MVNO licenses, divided into five operational tiers: one Tier 1 operator, eleven Tier 2 operators, sixteen Tier 3 operators, seven Tier 4 operators, and eleven Tier 5 operators, Punch reports.

Read also

Just In: Tinubu signs new executive order as details emerge

MVNOs are telecom operators that use existing mobile network infrastructure instead of owning spectrum or deploying their own radio access networks. This model is intended to boost market entry, encourage innovation, enhance service distinction, and offer customers more options.

Despite the strides made, stakeholders expressed the importance of effective implementation and enforcement of the rules to ensure the success of the MVNO regime.

Ken Nwabueze, President of the Association of Mobile Virtual Network Operators of Nigeria (AMVON), said:

“As we define these rules, we plead with the Commission to make enforcement a key component of the framework."

He also requested clearer guidelines on revenue-sharing between MVNOs and host networks.

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) identified delays in MVNO onboarding onto host networks as a key barrier to service rollout, Leadership reports.

Chidi Ibisi, a member of ATCON, attributed the issue to internal processes and sequential complexities among host operators, expressing confidence that the new rules will define clearer timelines and processes for onboarding.

The NCC says 46 MVNO licences have been issued as stakeholders push for stronger enforcement of telecom business rules.
The NCC says revised MVNO rules will strengthen consumer protection Photo: NCC
Source: Getty Images

NCC orders telcos to compensate Nigerians

In a separate development, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) introduced a new consumer protection measure aimed at improving the quality of mobile services across the country.

Read also

Tinubu signs executive order to regulate virtual assets, establish virtual asset Council

Under the directive, which takes effect in April 2026, telecommunications companies will be required to automatically compensate customers who experience poor network service.

The policy applies to all major mobile operators in Nigeria, including MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, and 9mobile.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Hot:
Banks Waec Romantic messages Madison scarpino Petrol price