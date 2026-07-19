Montenegro has released the names of African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa and stay in the country for up to 90 days

Citizens of the eligible African countries must carry a valid passport or other accepted travel documents before entering Montenegro

The latest Montenegro visa policy explains who can travel without a visa and how long eligible visitors are allowed to stay

The Republic of Montenegro has published the official list of African countries whose citizens can stay in the country for up to 90 days without a visa.

Montenegro added that while citizens of these eligible countries do not need a visa to enter the country, they are required to present valid travel documents.

Montenegro confirms African countries whose citizens qualify for 90-day visa-free stay. Image for Illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN

Source: Getty Images

Montenegro releases 2026 visa-free list

With a valid passport, citizens of the eligible countries can enter Montenegro and stay for up to 90 days without a visa.

Besides the two African countries, many European countries were also granted the same privilege. However, this article focuses only on the African countries.

Montenegro: Names of eligible African countries

Below are the names of the African countries whose citizens qualify to enter, stay, or live in Montenegro for up to 90 days without a visa in 2026.

Mauritius Seychelles

According to information available on the official Montenegro website, citizens of the above countries need valid travel documents, not a visa, to enter Montenegro and stay for up to 90 days.

Ghana releases official visa charges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Ghana released the official fees for tourist, business, and transit visas for foreigners travelling to the country.

The report explained that tourist and business visa holders can stay in Ghana for up to 30 days after arrival. It also listed the official visa fees published by the Ghana Immigration Service, with the amounts converted to Nigerian naira for easier understanding.

Source: Legit.ng