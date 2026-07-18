Saudi Arabia's tourism authority has confirmed the official dates for four important public holidays spanning 2026 and 2027

The holidays include Saudi National Day in September 2026, Founding Day in February 2027, and two Islamic celebrations in 2027

Workers and visitors planning trips to Saudi Arabia are advised to note the dates ahead of time to prepare themselves adequately

Saudi Arabia has confirmed the dates for four major public holidays that workers, residents, and international visitors should mark on their calendars ahead of 2027.

The Saudi tourism authority published the official holiday schedule on its platform, covering celebrations of national identity, historical heritage, and Islamic faith across the two years.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed its public holidays ahead of 2027. Photo Credit: Brendan Smialowski

Source: Getty Images

Saudi National Day: September 23, 2026

Saudi National Day falls on September 23, 2026, and marks the unification of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932 under King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

The day is observed as a public holiday and is characterised by fireworks displays, cultural performances, flag-waving, and nationwide festivities.

Both citizens and foreign visitors typically participate in the celebrations, which span major cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

Saudi Founding Day: February 22, 2027

Founding Day, observed on February 22, 2027, commemorates the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud in the historic city of Diriyah. Introduced as an official public holiday in 2022, the occasion has grown into a celebration of Saudi heritage, tradition, and cultural pride, featuring events that highlight the Kingdom's historical roots and early identity.

Eid Al Fitr: March 27, 2027

Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on or around March 27, 2027, subject to moon sighting confirmation. The holiday marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, and is one of the most widely observed celebrations in the Muslim world. In Saudi Arabia, the period involves communal prayers, family gatherings, acts of charity, and festive meals, with businesses and government offices typically closed for several days.

Eid Al Adha: June 6 to June 10, 2027

Eid Al Adha is scheduled to run from June 6 to June 10, 2027, coinciding with the annual Hajj pilgrimage season. Known as the Feast of Sacrifice, the holiday commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. Across Saudi Arabia, the occasion is marked by the ritual slaughter of livestock, distribution of meat to those in need, and extended family celebrations.

For the millions of Muslims converging on Mecca during Hajj, the dates align with some of the most spiritually significant days of the Islamic calendar.

Travellers planning visits to the Kingdom are advised to book accommodation and transport well in advance of these dates, as demand typically rises sharply around each holiday period.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had finally announced the date for Eid al-Adha 2026.

Items prohibited in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Saudi Arabian government had released a list of 17 items not allowed in the country in 2026.

The list was released by the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), the government body responsible for regulating goods entering and leaving Saudi Arabia. It covers a broad range of products, from food items and publications to medical products and surveillance equipment.

Among the items explicitly banned are guru fruits and nutmeg fruit, including its powder form. Travellers are also prohibited from bringing in books, magazines, or any other publications that contravene the regulations set by the Saudi Ministry of Media. Pharmaceutical products not registered with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority are likewise forbidden.

Source: Legit.ng