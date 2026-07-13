Prices of several fast-moving consumer goods in Nigeria increased, with Cowbell Vitarich Filled Cream 12g sachet recording the highest rise of 66.7%

Some products, including Maggi seasoning cubes, Onga Stew Powder, Checkers Custard, and Kellogg's Corn Flakes, recorded price reductions

The Price and Promo report said the mixed retail price movements occurred despite relatively stable economic indicators, including moderate inflation

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Prices of several fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) have continued to climb across Nigerian retail markets, with some dairy and cereal products recording increases of as much as 66.7%, even as key economic indicators showed relative stability.

Fresh retail market data released by Price and Promo, a brand and commodity intelligence platform, revealed that while inflation and exchange rate movements remained largely contained during the review period, consumers still faced higher prices for several everyday household products.

Nigerians Hit by Fresh FMCG Price Hike as Cowbell, Kellogg's, Golden Morn, others Get Costlier

Source: UGC

The data, compiled through the platform's latest bi-weekly market survey, also showed that a number of seasoning and breakfast products became cheaper, indicating mixed pricing trends across the consumer goods market.

Dairy and cereal products lead price increases

According to the report, Cowbell Vitarich Filled Cream 12g sachet posted the steepest increase, with its retail price jumping by 66.7% from N150 to N250 in Mushin, Lagos.

Another dairy product, Cowbell Vitarich Dairy Cream 12g sachet, recorded the second-highest increase, rising by 33.3% from N150 to N200 across markets in Nigeria's South-East region.

Cereal products also witnessed notable price hikes. Golden Morn 45g Sachet +1 Extra increased by 28.6%, selling for N450 compared to its previous price of N350 in Mushin. Similarly, Kellogg's Go Grains & Multi Grain 45g sachet climbed by 20%, rising from N250 to N300.

Golden Morn Maize & Soya 30g sachet under the "Buy 10 Get 1 Free" offer also became more expensive, increasing by 16.7% from N300 to N350 in the South-East.

The report observed that dairy and cereal products accounted for the bulk of the recent price increases, suggesting that manufacturers and distributors in these categories continue to face cost pressures despite improvements in the broader economy.

Some food products become cheaper

Despite the upward movement in many product categories, the report identified several consumer goods that recorded significant price reductions during the same period.

Maggi Star Beef Cube 4g x 20's sachet and Maggi Star Cube 4g x 100's sachet each declined by 40%, with retail prices dropping from N50 to N30 in the South-East.

Onga Stew Powder 6g sachet also became more affordable, falling by 33.3% from N150 to N100.

Likewise, Checkers Custard & Vanilla 45g sachet recorded a 33.3% price reduction in Mushin, Lagos, where it sold for N200 instead of N300.

Kellogg's Corn Flakes 25g sachet also experienced a price decline of 20%, dropping from N250 to N200.

Price and Promo explained that the figures represent the highest verified retail prices recorded across its monitored markets during each observation cycle, providing a consistent benchmark for tracking changes in consumer prices rather than temporary promotional discounts.

Stable economy, yet retail prices remain mixed

The report noted that Nigeria's key macroeconomic indicators remained relatively stable during the review period, although this did not completely translate into lower retail prices for consumers.

Headline inflation rose marginally to 15.93% in May 2026 from 15.69% in April, while the naira traded at N1,360.07 per US dollar on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), compared to N1,357.26/$ in the previous reporting period.

The Central Bank of Nigeria retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 26.5%, maintaining its tight monetary stance aimed at containing inflation. However, the average commercial lending rate increased slightly to 29% from 28.5%, reflecting the high cost of borrowing for businesses.

Nigerians Hit by Fresh FMCG Price Hike as Cowbell, Kellogg's, Golden Morn, others Get Costlier

Source: UGC

Nigeria's economy also showed modest improvement, with gross domestic product expanding by 3.4% in the first quarter of 2026, up from 3.2% recorded in the preceding quarter.

Price and Promo said its market intelligence is generated through direct field surveys, verified retail and wholesale price observations, structured trade inputs, and publicly available macroeconomic data.

The platform conducts market checks every 12 to 17 days and standardises prices across different pack sizes and retail outlets to enable accurate comparisons over time.

Source: Legit.ng