Gunmen abducted headmaster Kolawale Mathew Owoade from his farm in Budo Aare, Itesiwaju LGA, on Saturday, July 11, 2026

Kidnappers contacted the family using the victim's phone and demanded N30 million for his safe release

Oyo State Police confirmed the abduction on Monday and said efforts were underway to rescue the headmaster

Armed kidnappers have abducted the headmaster of Nomadic Basic School in Igbojaye, Budo Aare, Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State, demanding N30 million for his release.

The victim, Kolawale Mathew Owoade, 60, popularly known as Onaiye, was seized on Saturday, July 11, between 5pm and 6pm while returning home from his farm in Budo Aare.

Headmaster Kolawale Mathew Owoade was abducted on Saturday from his farm. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

His son, Abiola Owoade, said the abductors reached the family shortly after the incident, using his father's mobile phone to make their demands.

"The kidnappers contacted the family using the victim's mobile phone and demanded a ransom of N30 million for his release," Abiola said.

A search team combing the area the following morning, at around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2026, found the headmaster's motorcycle abandoned in a bush but returned without the victim.

Family appeals for security intervention

Abiola has since appealed to multiple security outfits to mobilise in search of his father.

He called on "the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, hunters, vigilantes and other security agencies to intervene and rescue his father."

Colleagues and members of the education community in Itesiwaju LGA have described the abduction as deeply troubling.

Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident when contacted on Monday, though the police spokesperson described the victim in the context of his other activities.

"I can confirm to you that a farmer, Mathew Owoade, was kidnapped at his farm in Budo Aare, and efforts are on to rescue the man unharmed and arrest the perpetrators," Ayanlade said.

The abduction comes days after a landmark rescue operation in Oyo State. On Friday, July 10, 2026, joint security agencies freed over 40 schoolchildren and their teachers who had been held captive for 56 days following a coordinated attack on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; L.A. Primary School; and Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esienle, on May 15, 2026.

Video of Oyo rescue operation emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video shared by the Nigerian Defence Headquarters showed how Nigeria's armed forces, working alongside multiple security agencies, rescued students, teachers, and other passengers who were kidnapped in Oyo State, the Defence Headquarters announced.

The Defence Headquarters confirmed the development in a detailed video via its official X account.

Source: Legit.ng