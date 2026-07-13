Social media critic VeryDarkMan publicly accused Lagos AIG Moshood Jimoh of corruption, claiming police framed an innocent man in a 2023 murder case

VDM alleged that two suspects confessed to the killing of Sherif Salami without mentioning the accused, Ahmed Tajudeen Akanbi, in their initial confessions

VeryDarkMan dared AIG Jimoh to present the suspects' original statements, saying he should be jailed for criminal defamation if the documents exist

Social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has thrown down a stunning public gauntlet at the Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 2 Lagos, AIG Moshood Jimoh, staking his own freedom on allegations of corruption and a possible frame-up in a murder case.

In a lengthy video posted to his Instagram page on July 13, 2026, VDM did not mince words, calling AIG Jimoh "a very corrupt policeman" and describing him as "a threat to the justice system of this country."

VeryDarkMan has challenged Lagos Police AIG Moshood Jimoh while making allegations about the handling of a high-profile murder investigation. Photo: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

At the centre of VeryDarkMan's allegations is the case of Ahmed Tajudeen Akanbi, who stands accused in connection with the 2023 killing of Sherif Salami and Prince Ademola Akinloye.

VeryDarkMan claimed that when police under AIG Moshood Jimoh's supervision as then Commissioner of Police for the Ikeja Command arrested two suspects in January 2026, neither of them named Akanbi in their recorded video confessions.

According to VDM, the first suspect, identified as Bariga, was arrested on January 6, 2026, and filmed confessing to his role in the killing.

A second suspect, Farbo, was arrested on January 24, 2026, and similarly recorded.

VDM makes explosive allegation against Lagos Police AIG Moshood Jimoh. Photo: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The Ratel President asserted that in both confessions, Ahmed Tajudeen Akanbi's name was never mentioned.

VeryDarkMan demanded that AIG Jimoh or the Ikeja Police Command produce the written statements taken from Bariga and Farbo at the time of their arrests.

He argued that standard police procedure requires suspects to write statements after being questioned, and that if those documents exist and clear Akanbi's connection to the crime, it raises serious questions about why Akanbi was charged at all.

"If you can present what I'm going to ask you now, I should be sent to prison. I should be made to face the full weight of the law, the full wrath of the law, for defaming you," VDM said in the video, directly addressing the AIG.

VDM calls for review of past cases

Beyond the immediate challenge, VeryDarkMan went further in his Instagram caption, calling for a wider review of all cases prosecuted while AIG Moshood Jimoh served as Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

The social media activist wrote that "there is a high chance innocent people have been sent to jail by Moshood over nothing," and urged authorities to investigate those cases thoroughly.

VDM framed the situation as evidence of a broader systemic failure, writing:

"THE JUSTICE SYSTEM OF NIGERIA IS FAILING."

Watch VeryDarkMan lay out his full challenge to AIG Moshood Jimoh in the video below:

Seun Kuti challenges VeryDarkMan's protest claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that musician and activist Seun Kuti dismissed Verydarkman’s claim that his protest campaign led to the rescue of kidnapped schoolchildren in Oyo state.

In a video shared online, Kuti argued that the protest only secured VDM a meeting with the governor and had no impact on the actual rescue operation.

He further mocked VDM’s activism, questioning its effectiveness and urging him to focus on more pressing issues like unemployment.

Source: Legit.ng