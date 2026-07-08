Christiana Nnaji, a Lagos State University student, graduated after dropping out of school twice over 12 years due to personal setbacks

She revealed that her husband's encouragement and full financial backing made it possible for her to return and complete her degree

Her graduation video went viral on TikTok, with many viewers moved by her story of balancing motherhood with academic perseverance

Christianah Nnaji, a graduating student of Lagos State University (LASU), has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the emotional story behind her degree, one that took 12 years and two attempts to complete.

In a video posted in July 2026, Christianah is seen outdoors in a white T-shirt covered in marker signatures and well-wishes, a beloved graduation tradition.

A LASU student who dropped out twice finally bags degree and hails husband's support. Photo: @chrisclare04

Source: TikTok

One of her young children can be seen writing on her shirt with a marker as friends and family mill around in the background. The caption reads "First graduate!!" suggesting she is the first in her family to reach this milestone.

LASU: 12 years, two dropouts, one degree

According to the on-screen text in her TikTok video on @chrisclare04, Christianah first left school before she got married, pushed out by circumstances beyond her control.

She returned later but had to drop out a second time after experiencing pregnancy complications. Years passed, and the degree she had worked towards remained just out of reach.

It was her husband who eventually made the difference. His steady encouragement and full financial support gave her the foundation she needed to go back to school and see her studies through to the end.

With that support behind her, Christianah did what many had perhaps stopped expecting: she finished, graduated, and became the first graduate in her family.

Watch her graduation video on TikTok:

Reactions to Christianah's graduation from LASU

The video resonated deeply online, drawing heartfelt responses from viewers who saw pieces of their own stories in hers.

Tiana wrote:

"We made it 💃cos what is made for my friend is for me too .. congratulations ❤️clear road I now have a graduate as a friend ooo. All thanks to hubby, (CEO KR BEARINGS) DIKEH"

Onyii said:

"I'll forever admire you fr, your strenght and determination needs a standing ovation. AGU!!! Congratulations and many more to come cause I pray it doesn't end here, this is just proof you can do more. Plenty hugs mama, na you be pepper, na you be salt😂Congratulations again and again, that particular thing wey you tell God about your type of spouse, I dey come you go tell me am for ear direct."

GEMIQUE commented:

"Congratulations stranger you deserve everything"

Miz.Cynthia added:

"Congratulations 🎉🍾…Seeing this at the right time…Just when I am thinking If I can do it"

A LASU student celebrated her husband and kids as she finally bagged a degree. Photo: LASU

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng