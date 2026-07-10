Priscilla Hassan, a 26-year-old Nigerian travel nurse working in Canada, shared a detailed breakdown of her June 2026 spending and investments online

Her total expenditure for the month came to $27,549.95, covering accommodation, a rental car, flights, skincare, and more

Hassan also revealed she put $16,400 into investments during the final month of her five-month work contract, giving breakdown of her spending

Priscilla Hassan, a 26-year-old Nigerian travel nurse based in Canada, has gone viral after sharing a transparent breakdown of everything she spent and invested during June 2026, the final month of her five-month contract.

In a TikTok video that quickly gained traction, Hassan walked her followers through every major expense from the month, narrating the figures.

A Nigerian nurse in Canada gives breakdown of expenses in June 2026. Photo: @priscillahassan

Source: UGC

Canada-based nurse's June 2026 Spending Breakdown

Her expenses for the month included accommodation at $4,785 (N4.6 million), a rental car for $1,258.74 (N1.2m), online shopping of $2,648.67 (N2.5m), eating out of $658.13 (N640,000), and a last-minute flight of $624.18 (607,700).

Others include a skincare restock from South Korea which cost $265 (N258,000), groceries of $149.56 (N145,000), gas of $149.56 (N145,000), donations worth $550 (535,000), and miscellaneous costs of $260.11 (253,000) bringing the total to $ 27,549.95 (N26.8 million)

Despite the high outgoings, the more striking detail was on the savings side. Hassan shared screenshots of banking and investment app interfaces showing a $10,000 deposit into a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and a $600 recurring deposit into a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

In total, she said she invested $16,400 (N15.9m) that month alone, describing it in her caption as a milestone she was proud of as she wrapped up the contract.

The video struck a chord with viewers because of its financial honesty, combining the realities of high living costs in Canada with a clear picture of disciplined investing at a young age.

Watch Priscilla Hassan's full June expense and investment breakdown in her TikTok video:

Viewers React to the Travel Nurse's Finances

The video drew a wave of questions and words of encouragement from viewers, many of them curious about how to follow a similar path.

@Winner said:

"How many years work experience did you have before going into travel nursing? How did you get into travel nursing and how long have you been a travel nurse?"

@kampirecollection said:

"hey girl I'm a nurse from Australia who's done travel nursing here. Just wanted to ask does the agency pay for flight and accommodation in Canada?"

@Justalexa said:

"Your doing so well my love."

@Psalm said:

"Just one advice. Don't let social media pressure you oooo."

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng