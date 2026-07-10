2026 FIFA World Cup Semi-final Matchup Confirmed After Spain Beat Belgium
- France and Spain have been confirmed as the first semi-finalists of the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- Les Bleus defeated the Atlas Lions of Morocco 2-0 thanks to Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele
- Super-sub Mikel Merino helped Spain beat Belgium after Charles de Ketelaere cancelled Fabian Ruiz’s goal
The 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final is taking shape with France and Spain confirmed as the first two semi-finalists, halfway through the quarter-final.
France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the first quarter-final, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele to reach their third consecutive semi-final.
Mikel Merino who came off the bench to score Spain’s winner over Portugal did the same against Belgium after Charles de Ketelaere evened out Fabian Ruiz's goal.
The two sides will play the semi-final match at AT&T Stadium on July 14, 2026, for a chance to play in the final.
Norway will take on England, while defending champions Argentina will face Switzerland to decide the second semi-final matchup.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.