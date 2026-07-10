France and Spain have been confirmed as the first semi-finalists of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Les Bleus defeated the Atlas Lions of Morocco 2-0 thanks to Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele

Super-sub Mikel Merino helped Spain beat Belgium after Charles de Ketelaere cancelled Fabian Ruiz’s goal

The 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final is taking shape with France and Spain confirmed as the first two semi-finalists, halfway through the quarter-final.

France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the first quarter-final, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele to reach their third consecutive semi-final.

Mikel Merino who came off the bench to score Spain’s winner over Portugal did the same against Belgium after Charles de Ketelaere evened out Fabian Ruiz's goal.

The two sides will play the semi-final match at AT&T Stadium on July 14, 2026, for a chance to play in the final.

Norway will take on England, while defending champions Argentina will face Switzerland to decide the second semi-final matchup.

Source: Legit.ng