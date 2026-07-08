Peter Obi said he was moved by a viral video of Hajiya Asiya El-Rufai and called for transparent, fair justice for all Nigerians

The Labour Party presidential candidate warned against selective justice, saying it erodes public trust and threatens national unity

Obi said bail conditions should not be punitive before trial and urged law enforcement to strictly follow due process

NDC 2027 presidential candidate Peter Obi has called on Nigerian authorities to ensure that justice is applied fairly and without bias, citing the emotional viral video of Hajiya Asiya El-Rufai as the catalyst for his public statement.

Obi made the remarks in a post shared on his official X account on Tuesday, July 7, saying he woke up in America to find the footage of the wife of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and felt compelled to speak out.

Peter Obi urges authorities to apply justice without bias. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@elrufai

Source: Twitter

"I woke this morning in America and was deeply moved by an emotional viral video of Hajiya Asiya El-Rufai, prompting deep reflection on our nation's future," Obi wrote.

El-Rufai's detention: Obi's call for due process

While acknowledging that allegations exist against El-Rufai, Obi was careful not to prejudge the matter.

He argued that regardless of what any citizen is accused of, the conditions of their treatment before trial must not amount to punishment in itself.

"Regardless of the allegations against Mallam Nasir El-Rufai or any other citizen, justice must be transparent and fair, with reasonable bail conditions that should not be seen as punitive before trial," he said.

The former Anambra State governor stressed that democratic institutions are designed to protect every citizen's rights irrespective of their social or political standing, and that those entrusted with enforcing the law must conduct themselves professionally and adhere strictly to due process.

Obi warns against selective justice

Obi directed his sharpest words at what he described as a pattern of selective justice, warning that such a tendency chips away at public confidence in Nigerian institutions and puts national cohesion at risk.

"We must resist any hint of selective justice that erodes public trust and threatens national unity," he said.

He closed his statement by framing the issue within his broader vision for the country:

"Let us strive for a Nigeria where the law is paramount, and where every citizen is guaranteed dignity and justice. This is the foundation of the New Nigeria we envisage."

Nasir El-Rufai, who governed Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023, has faced a series of legal battles since leaving office. His wife's emotional appearance in a video that circulated widely on social media sparked significant public debate about the fairness of the proceedings surrounding his case.

El-Rufai's personal doctor arrested

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) operatives arrested Professor Bello Abubakar, the personal physician of former Governor El-Rufai.

Abubakar was arrested for allegedly misleading the ICPC to believe that El-Rufai was being attended to at the National Hospital in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng